DECONSTRUCTING THE MUSIC LIVE: PINK FLOYD'S DARK SIDE OF THE MOON is Coming to Lincoln Theatre
The event will take place on January 15, 2027.
CAPA will host Deconstructing The Music LIVE: Pink Floyd's The Dark Side of the Moon, a multimedia presentation hosted by public television host Scott Freiman, in the Lincoln Theatre, on Friday, January 15, 2027, at 8 pm.
In Deconstructing The Music LIVE: Pink Floyd's The Dark Side of the Moon, Scott Freiman, host of the Public Television series Deconstructing the Beatles, celebrates Pink Floyd's groundbreaking 1973 album with his first non-Beatles “deconstruction.” Scott will take audiences on a track-by-track journey through this Pink Floyd masterpiece, explaining the inspiration for the songs and their evolution in the studio.
Dark Side of the Moon is a concept album that explores themes of life, death, time, and the human experience. The album features nine tracks that seamlessly flow into each other, creating a cohesive and immersive listening experience. Musically, the album pushed the boundaries of rock music, incorporating elements of jazz, classical, and experimental music. The use of innovative studio techniques, such as the incorporation of spoken word samples and sound effects, further added to the album's sonic depth and complexity. Dark Side's seamless transitions between tracks and use of recurring musical themes created a cohesive and immersive listening experience that has solidified its place as one of the most iconic and influential albums in the history of music.
Using rare audio and video clips, as well as anecdotes about the creation of the songs, Deconstructing The Dark Side of the Moon explores the groundbreaking production techniques that went into producing this landmark piece of music history. Join Scott Freiman for this two hour exploration of the creation of The Dark Side of the Moon.
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