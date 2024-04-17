Columbus Symphony Announces Annual Music Educator Awards Winners

columbus symphony celebrates outstanding music educators in annual awards announcement
Columbus Symphony has announced the winners of 27th Annual Music Educator Awards, honoring individuals who make a difference in the community through a dedication to music education and promotion of a greater understanding of and appreciation for the art form.
Winners have been selected in the categories of elementary, secondary, private/community, and lifetime achievement. Each will receive a $2,500 grant to spend at their discretion on music education endeavors.
The 2024 winners will be presented with their awards at the 27th Annual Awards Ceremony and Dinner on Saturday, May 4 at the Ohio Theater. Tickets to this event including dinner, awards, and concert admission are $65 and can be purchased at this link or by calling 614-221-4916 before Wednesday, May 1, 2024.
The winners of the 2024 Music Educator Awards are:
Julie Porretta - Cherrington Elementary
Westerville City Schools
Jeff Rone - Westland High School
Southwestern City Schools
Antoine Clark - Worthington Chamber Orchestra & Private Clarinet Studio
Elmer Broecker - West Jefferson High School
West Jefferson Local Schools
Founded in 1951, the Columbus Symphony is the only full-time, professional symphony in central Ohio. Through an array of innovative artistic, educational, and community outreach programming, the Columbus Symphony is reaching an expanding, more diverse audience each year. This season, the Columbus Symphony will share classical music with more than 200,000 people in central Ohio through concerts, radio broadcasts, and special programming. For more information, visit www.columbussymphony.com.
