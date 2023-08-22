Columbus Children's Theatre to Present RAGTIME At The Lincoln Theatre

Columbus Children's Theatre is set to present "Ragtime the Musical." Launching the start of the company's 61st season, this Tony Award-winning show is set to captivate audiences from September 22nd to October 1st at the historic Lincoln Theatre.

Featuring over 30 local professional actors onstage and a live 9-piece orchestra, Ragtime promises a theatrical experience unlike any other. Audiences can expect to be transported back to the turn of the 20th century, as the musical weaves together the lives of three distinct groups - African Americans, upper-class suburbanites, and Jewish Eastern European immigrants in a story surrounding the challenges and successes of the American Dream. The show's dynamic storytelling and breathtaking musical numbers will undoubtedly leave a lasting impression.

"Bringing our Professional Series and this piece to the Lincoln Theatre is a true testament to CCT's commitment to providing top-quality entertainment that resonates with audiences across generations," said Zac DelMonte, Artistic Director at CCT. "We are excited to bring this moving production to life, and we invite everyone over the age of 10 to experience the power of Ragtime in person this Fall."

With its Broadway-style costumes, props, and scenery, audiences will revel in the grandeur of Ragtime. The production marks the inaugural production of CCT's Professional Series, which aims to bring the highest level of talent from around Central Ohio and the nation to Columbus audiences.

The production follows CCT's unique casting model which is unlike many children's theatres in the country. From CCT Executive Director, Susan Pringle: "We proudly employ an age-appropriate casting model in all of our Professional Series productions, meaning that adult characters are played by adult professionals, and youth characters are portrayed by talented youth artists from our community. This model gives opportunities for artists of all ages in our community to thrive here in Columbus and gives our audiences a theatrical experience that rivals the touring productions from Broadway."

Don't miss the chance to witness the magic of Ragtime live on stage at the historic Lincoln Theatre. Tickets are available for purchase through the CbusArts Ticket Center: Click Here. Ragtime the Musical will open at 7 PM on Friday, September 22. Performances will continue Fridays and Saturdays at 7 PM and Saturdays and Sundays at 2 PM from September 22 - October 1. An additional performance will be September 29 at 10 AM (for school groups). All performance will be at the Lincoln Theatre, 769 E. Long St, Columbus, OH 43203. Tickets are $19 - $48 (plus ticketing fees).

Support for Ragtime the Musical comes from the Greater Columbus Arts Council, Ohio Arts Council, and Columbus Business First.

Cast includes:

David J. Glover (Coalhouse Walker, Jr.)

Ronnie Stiffler (Mother)

Eric Sand (Tateh)

Ross Shirley (Father)

Laura Overby (Sarah)

Hunter Minor (Mother's Younger Brother)

Owen Suarez (Little Boy)

Nora West (Little Girl)

Amy Silver Judd (Emma Goldman)

Tatum Beck (Evelyn Nesbit)

Jordan Young (Harry Houdini)

Bill Hafner (Grandfather)

Andrew Horton (Booker T. Washington)

Ariyah Wallace (Sarah's Friend)

Michael Neary (JP Morgan)

Aaron Turnbull (Willie Conklin)

Andrew LeVan (Henry Ford)

Liam Dalton (Young Coalhouse)

Ensemble includes:

Noni Maddrey

Caira Fisher-Rogers

Caleb Jeffries

Christian Cooper

Lara Brooks

Kate Glaser

Isidora Diaz

Lizzie Huelskamp

Sarah Santilli

Matthew Benedek

Melody Wojno

Princeten Hunter

Josephine Boyd

Paxton Longoria

Zeke Moses

About Columbus Children's Theatre:



CCT (Columbus Children's Theatre) is a premier destination for high-quality theatre experiences that inspire, educate, and entertain audiences of all ages. With a rich 60+ year history of bringing impactful and engaging performances to Central Ohio, CCT continues to create theatrical productions that rival the scale and quality of any professional theatre in Columbus.