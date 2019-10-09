Classic Albums Live To Perform The Beatles' Abbey Road Live At The Lincoln

Celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2019, The Beatles' eleventh studio album, Abbey Road, features the final recording sessions with all four original members of the British supergroup. Classic Albums Live will perform the 12x Platinum-selling album in its entirety, note-for-note and cut-for-cut, including megahits "Come Together," "Here Comes the Sun," and "Something."

CAPA presents Classic Albums Live: The Beatles' Abbey Road at the Lincoln Theatre (769 E. Long St.) on Thursday, November 7, at 8 pm. Tickets are $25 and $30 and can be purchased in-person at the CAPA Ticket Center (39 E. State St.), online at www.capa.com, or by phone at (614) 469-0939 or (800) 982-2787.

Critically-acclaimed cover experts, Classic Albums Live, is a concert series based in Toronto, Ontario, in which musicians perform classic albums in their entirety track by track. The series was founded in 2003 by Craig Martin, a musician who had previously produced a series of boutique cabaret shows as well as composed music for television and film.

The musicians go to great lengths to faithfully recreate every sound on the original album. They have performed with orchestras, sitarists, choirs, and schools. The shows are treated like recitals with the album being performed in its entirety followed by a "greatest hits" set of the featured artists.





