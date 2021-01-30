Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Chillicothe Civic Theatre Will Stream BLITHE SPIRIT

The production will be livestreamed March 4-14.

Jan. 30, 2021  

Chillicothe Civic Theatre has announced a production of Blithe Spirit by Noël Coward, which will be livestreamed March 4-14.

The smash comedy hit of the London and Broadway stages, this much-revived classic from the playwright of Private Lives offers up fussy, cantankerous novelist Charles Condomine, re-married but haunted (literally) by the ghost of his late first wife, the clever and insistent Elvira who is called up by a visiting "happy medium," one Madame Arcati.

Performers:
Billy Hayes as Charles Condomine
Jacqueline Blesedell as Ruth Condomine
Amanda Betz as Madame Arcati
Carolyn Adelsperger as Elvira Condomine (1
Olivia Dresback as Elvira Condomine (2)
Chris Wallace as Dr. Bradman
Alyse Klupenger as Mrs. Bradman
Allison Wagner as Edith
Josie Oliver as Daphne

Director - Todd Tinker
Producer - Jacqueline Blesedell
Stage Manager - Haley Gray
Student Director - Grace Schafer
Lighting Technician - Jerad Dudley
Assistant Technician - Vanessa Dudley
Audio/Video - Clint Betz & John Manasco
Wardrobe/Costumer - Kathy Alderman

Purchase tickets at https://cctoh.booktix.com/view/1/07a81dcee937633a/.


