Chillicothe Civic Theatre Will Stream BLITHE SPIRIT

Chillicothe Civic Theatre has announced a production of Blithe Spirit by Noël Coward, which will be livestreamed March 4-14.

The smash comedy hit of the London and Broadway stages, this much-revived classic from the playwright of Private Lives offers up fussy, cantankerous novelist Charles Condomine, re-married but haunted (literally) by the ghost of his late first wife, the clever and insistent Elvira who is called up by a visiting "happy medium," one Madame Arcati.

Performers:

Billy Hayes as Charles Condomine

Jacqueline Blesedell as Ruth Condomine

Amanda Betz as Madame Arcati

Carolyn Adelsperger as Elvira Condomine (1

Olivia Dresback as Elvira Condomine (2)

Chris Wallace as Dr. Bradman

Alyse Klupenger as Mrs. Bradman

Allison Wagner as Edith

Josie Oliver as Daphne

Director - Todd Tinker

Producer - Jacqueline Blesedell

Stage Manager - Haley Gray

Student Director - Grace Schafer

Lighting Technician - Jerad Dudley

Assistant Technician - Vanessa Dudley

Audio/Video - Clint Betz & John Manasco

Wardrobe/Costumer - Kathy Alderman

Purchase tickets at https://cctoh.booktix.com/view/1/07a81dcee937633a/.