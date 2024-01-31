Cedric Easton & More Set for Upcoming Lincoln Theatre Programming

The theatre's ongoing series' are Backstage at the Lincoln and Club Lincoln.

By: Jan. 31, 2024

The Lincoln Theatre today announced its lineup of performances for the first part of 2024 in two of the theatre's ongoing series -- Backstage at the Lincoln and Club Lincoln.

All performances will be held at the Lincoln Theatre (769 E. Long St.). Tickets can be purchased at Click Here or by phone at (614) 469-0939.

Backstage at the Lincoln

The Backstage at the Lincoln concert series offers an extraordinary opportunity to be seated on stage for a performance with your favorite local artists. Set against the hand-painted grandeur of the Lincoln's Egyptian Revival-style motif, enjoy an exceptionally intimate concert from a perspective normally seen only by the artists themselves.

Upcoming Backstage at the Lincoln performances include:

Cedric Easton

Friday, February 16, 7 pm

Ode to Freedom is a soul stirring blues-based experience wrapped in a quantum dimensional letter from the pen of a Broken Brother. Cedric Easton challenges the listener to explore the levels of intrinsic thought, tolerance, fallibilism, and criticism with respect to human thought. The show will include new title releases such as “Go,” “Beauty for Ashes,” “Jacob's Trouble,” “Fred Fought Back,” “Dream,” and “The Lesson.” Tickets are $22.

 

Our Soul

Thursday, April 11, 7 pm

OUR SOUL is the manifestation of a collective that will voyage the listener into spaces of both unfamiliar and familial. OUR SOUL. OUR FAMILY. OUR LOVE. This performance will include R&B, Gospel, Jazz, and Neo Soul. Tickets are $22.

Club Lincoln

Club Lincoln shows are held in the theatre's second floor ballroom performance space, offering an organic and intimate experience for audiences. Club Lincoln is supported in part by a grant from the National Endowment for the Arts.

Upcoming Club Lincoln performances include:

There Will Be House!

Saturday, March 16

There Will Be House! An homage to that galvanizing four-on-the-floor beat and mesmerizing lyrics that radiate joy. Start the evening with us at 5 pm with a FREE listening party in our Social Centre curated by DJ TrigNo. Finish your journey with the official Club Lincoln party with spins from DJ Sonicc Blush and an open floor -- because There Will Be House! Tickets are $12.

Click Here




