CSO's Concerts For Kids Presents DRESS UP & DANCE At The Ohio

The Columbus Symphony advises families not to put away those Halloween costumes just yet as Assistant Conductor Andrés Lopera leads the Columbus Symphony in "Dress Up & Dance," a special one-hour CSO Concert for Kids, on Sunday, November 3. Recommended for children ages 2-10, families are invited to wear those Halloween costumes to enjoy pre-concert activities and a concert program that includes popular Halloween tunes such as "A Rockin' Halloween" and themes from Harry Potter, Superman, The Lion King, and more.

Pre-concert activities will begin at 2pm in the Ohio Theatre lobby, and will include:

Instruments to see and play from the Loft Violin Shop and Music & Arts

Crafting with the Columbus Museum of Art

Conducting lessons with the CSO's principal cellist Luis Biava

Musical fun with Musicologie!

Temporary musical tattoos

Meet the CSO's mascot Bee-thoven and Mr. Sunny from Sunny 95!

The Columbus Symphony's Concerts for Kids presents "Dress Up & Dance" at the Ohio Theatre (39 E. State St.) on Sunday, November 3, at 3pm. Recommended for ages 2-10, the concert will last approximately one hour. Tickets are $12.50 for adults and $8.50 for children and can be purchased in-person at the CAPA Ticket Center (39 E. State St.), online at www.ColumbusSymphony.com, or by phone at (614) 469-0939 or (800) 982-2787. All seating is general admission.





