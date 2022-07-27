COLUMBUS SYMPHONY COMMUNITY CONCERTS To Offer Free Family Concerts In Columbus City Parks, Beginning August 2

The Columbus Symphony announced a continuation of their partnership with the City of Columbus Recreation and Parks Department to present "Columbus Symphony Community Concerts," the CSO's free outdoor neighborhood music series, at several Columbus city parks.

These 45-minute, live orchestra performances are free to the public and will feature a mix of symphonic and pops music. Featured works include pieces from Strauss, Mendelssohn as well as "Highlights from The Lion King," "Best of the Beatles," "Michael Jackson Hit Mix," and more.

"We are excited to be here for our community by performing live in the beautiful parks in our city," stated Columbus Symphony Vice President of Operations Daniel Walshaw. "The Columbus Symphony is committed to making the joy of music accessible for all by bringing the orchestra to diverse neighborhoods and communities."

Admission is free. All seating is general admission, lawn seating. Guests are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs. Concert dates and locations:

Tuesday, August 2, 7:00 pm

Beatty Park (247 N Ohio Ave., Columbus)

Wednesday, August 3, 7:00 pm

Scioto Southland Community Center (3901 Parsons Ave., Columbus)

Thursday, August 4, 7:00 pm

Driving Park Community Center (3015 Valleyview Dr, Columbus)

Friday, August 5, 7:00 pm

Linden Park (1254 Briarwood Ave., Columbus)

Saturday, August 6, 7:00 pm

Westmoor Park (3015 Valleyview Drive., Columbus)

All concerts are rain or shine and may start late if necessitated by inclement weather. Concerts will only be canceled because of severe weather. Guests can check www.columbussymphony.com, www.columbus.gov/RecreationandParks, or either organization's social media pages the day of show for the most current information.

www.ColumbusSymphony.com