CAPA's Spook Out Movie Magic Presents BEETLEJUICE At The Ohio Theatre

The screening takes place on Friday, October 30.

CAPA celebrates the season with a special Halloween screening featuring "the name in laughter from the hereafter," Beetlejuice, at the historic Ohio Theatre (39 E. State St.) on Friday, October 30. Per the Governor's order, capacities will be limited to 300 and patrons will be asked to follow safety protocols including socially distanced seating and mandatory face coverings.

Beetlejuice (1988) is Rated PG and stars Alec Baldwin, Geena Davis, and Michael Keaton.

Recently deceased Adam and Barbara happily haunt the New England farmhouse they formerly owned until a new family moves in. After failed attempts to spook out the new residents, the couple conjures the help of fellow spirit Beetlejuice, but get more than their bargained for. Plenty of signature quirky comedy courtesy of director Tim Burton.

CAPA featured organist Clark Wilson will provide Halloween-themed, pre-show entertainment at the keys of the Ohio Theatre's treasured "Mighty Morton" theatre organ 30 minutes prior to the screening.



Tickets are $10 and must be pre-purchased through the CAPA web site at www.capa.com. For entrance at the theatre, patrons should show ushers a ticket code on their mobile device or print out a pdf of their tickets to present at the door.

Tickets are limited to a maximum of 300.

2020 CAPA Safety Protocols

Patrons, staff, and volunteers must wear face masks/coverings at all times.

Tickets must be pre-purchased online at www.capa.com and are limited to a maximum capacity of 300.

Seating will be pre-assigned to maintain social distancing protocols. Groups larger than four people must be from the same household.

Hand sanitizer stations will be available in the lobby and restrooms.

Concessions will not be offered.

There will be no intermission.

Doors will open 35 minutes prior to the screening beginning. Organist Clark Wilson will begin playing 30 minutes prior to the screening beginning.

CAPA will implement enhanced, deep-cleaning procedures between each screening and increase the fresh air intake through the HVAC system.

Those exhibiting any COVID-19 symptoms or who may have been exposed to someone presenting symptoms in the 14 days prior to the screening are asked not to attend.

