CAPA and Greater Columbus Arts Council Launch Web Site To Commemorate #ArtUnitesCbus Murals

On June 1, 2020, CAPA and the Greater Columbus Arts Council (Arts Council) partnered to launch #ArtUnitesCbus, an initiative to employ Columbus-based visual artists to paint murals on the plywood installed over the broken windows at the Ohio Theatre (39 East State Street) and Arts Council office (182 East Long Street).

Since the launch of the initiative, a number of other businesses have engaged Columbus visual artists to create murals throughout the city, most notably businesses throughout the Short North and in front of the Huntington Center on High Street.

Today, the Arts Council and CAPA launched www.artunitescbus.com, an online exhibition that catalogs the #ArtUnitesCbus murals created across Columbus in response to the Black Lives Matter protest movement.

As businesses begin to repair broken windows, remove the plywood, and reopen, the Arts Council and CAPA have worked with the artists and other partners such as the Hines Company, who manages the Huntington Center, and the Short North Alliance to document the murals and the inspiration of the artists who created them.

ArtUnitesCbus.com is a work in progress and is being continually updated as documentation is received. The site stands as a tribute to the work of this diverse collective of visual artists that created works of hope, unity, love, and support for the Black Lives Matters movement and protests.

