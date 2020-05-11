CAPA Marquee Awards To Hold Online 2020 Senior Celebration

Designed to celebrate, support, and advocate for high school musical theatre education throughout central Ohio, the CAPA Marquee Awards Powered by AEP Foundation invite local high schools to submit a musical theatre production for evaluation in 12 different categories such as Best Actor/Actress, Best Musical Production, Backstage Excellence, Outstanding Student Designer, etc. The program culminates in a red-carpet ceremony and student showcase modeled after Broadway's Tony Awards at which the winners in all categories are announced and nominees demonstrate their talents in live performances.

However, due to the ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 CAPA Marquee Awards were forced to cancel. But in an effort to honor the musical theatre seniors from the program's 19 participating high schools, the CAPA Marquee Awards Powered by AEP Foundation will host a 2020 Senior Celebration on its Facebook page and web site on Monday, May 18, at 7:30 pm.

The online event will highlight seniors in performance, design, technical theatre, student orchestra, and management through photos, videos, messages from the schools' directors, student interviews, and an uplifting virtual music performance.

"Our seniors have lost out on so many milestones this year, and we hope to use this event to shine a spotlight on these amazing students and bring them some much deserved recognition," stated CAPA Director of Education Amy Handra.

The 2019-20 CAPA Marquee Awards participating high schools are:

Bishop Watterson High School

Dublin Jerome High School

Eastmoor Academy High School

Fort Hayes Metropolitan Education Center

Grandview Heights High School

Grove City High School

Hilliard Darby High School

New Albany High School

Olentangy Berlin High School

Olentangy Liberty High School

Olentangy Orange High School

Pickerington High School Central

Pickerington High School North

Thomas Worthington High School

Upper Arlington High School

Westerville Central High School

Westerville South High School

Whetstone High School

Worthington Christian School





