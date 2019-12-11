CAPA And The Columbus Symphony Present HARRY POTTER AND THE GOBLET OF FIRE IN CONCERT At The Ohio Theatre

The Harry Potter Film Concert Series returns to Ohio Theatre with Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire in Concert, the fourth film in the Harry Potter series. On January 18 and 19, the Columbus Symphony will perform the magical score live from Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire while the entire film plays in high-definition on a 40-foot screen.

CAPA presents Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire in Concert at the Ohio Theatre (39 E. State St.) on Saturday, January 18, at 2 pm and 8 pm, and Sunday, January 19, at 2 pm. Tickets are $50-$125 and can be purchased in person at the CAPA Ticket Center (39 E. State St.), online at www.capa.com, or by phone at (614) 469-0939 or (800) 982-2787.

In 2016, CineConcerts and Warner Bros. Consumer Products announced the Harry Potter Film Concert Series, a global concert tour celebrating the Harry Potter films. Since the world premiere of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone in Concert in June 2016, more than 1.3 million fans have enjoyed this magical experience from J.K. Rowling's Wizarding World, which is scheduled to include more than 900 performances across more than 48 countries worldwide through 2019.

In Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, Harry Potter is mysteriously entered into the Triwizard Tournament, a grueling contest among three wizarding schools in which he confronts a dragon, water demons, and an enchanted maze only to find himself in Lord Voldemort's grasp. All will change when Harry, Ron, and Hermione leave childhood forever and face challenges beyond their imagining.

Winning both the International Film Music Critics Award (IFMCA) and ASCAP Film and Television Music Award for the score, the rich tapestry of music composed by Patrick Doyle (Brave, Hamlet, Sense and Sensibility) brought fresh emotional gravitas with darker melodic undercurrents as Harry Potter, Ron, and Hermione face these new adventures.

Justin Freer, president of CineConcerts and producer/conductor of the Harry Potter Film Concert Series explains, "The Harry Potter film series is a once-in-a-lifetime cultural phenomenon that continues to delight millions of fans around the world. It is with great pleasure that we bring fans for the first time ever an opportunity to experience the award-winning music scores played live by a symphony orchestra, all while the beloved film is simultaneously projected onto the big screen. This is truly an unforgettable event."

Brady Beaubien of CineConcerts and concert producer for the Harry Potter Film Concert Series added, "Harry Potter is synonymous with excitement around the world and we hope that by performing this incredible music with the full movie, audiences will enjoy returning to the Wizarding World."

For more information on the Harry Potter Film Concert Series, please visit www.harrypotterinconcert.com.





