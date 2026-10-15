Photos: First look at Dublin Jerome Theatre Department presents FRANKENSTEIN
Dublin Jerome High School Drama Club presents Frankenstein from October 15 - 17, 2026.
First look at Dublin Jerome Theatre Department presents FRANKENSTEIN
10/13/26
Dublin Jerome High School Drama Club presents Frankenstein from October 15 - 17, 2026.
https://sites.google.com/dublinschools.net/jerome-theatre/
Set in nineteenth-century Switzerland, this classic tale of horror and suspense details the ill-fated experiments of young Dr. Frankenstein as he attempts to fathom the secrets of life and death. Purchasing cadavers from two unsavory grave robbers, he gives life to a creature both hideous and touching - and so physically powerful and mentally twisted that he soon brings death or destruction to all who stand in his way. Adhering more closely to the original novel than the famous motion picture versions, the play blends moments of brooding terror and sudden shock with questions of morality and the dangers of unrestrained scientific inquiry. (Recommended for ages 12 and up)
By Victor Gialanella, Adapted from the novel by Mary Shelley. Director - Jeff Horst; Technical Director - Nick Hahn. CAST: Victor Frankenstein - Elizabeth Black, Elizabeth Lavenza - Eden Hunter, Alphonse Frankenstein - Makenzie Loper, William - Kara Levell, Henry Clerval - Elizabeth Olms, Herr Mueller - Ian Jensen, Frau Mueller - Bella Turi & Pareesa Akbar-Khandahzeh, Hans Metz - Gloria Griffin & Mallory Meador, Peter Schmidt - Ella Kennedy & Quorra Dubois, DeLancey - Bennett Zamora, Justine Moritz - Alyssa Kalwasinski & Sophia Bisesi, The Creature - Owen Wise, Yasmin Block & Madelynne Greer. CREW: Addison Hertzfeld, Benji Hoekstra, Natalie Yacoub, Sandy Yacoub, Parker Williams, Mila Zamora, Nina Sarkar, Kenzie Flower, D’Arcy Abraham, Gigi Abraham, Jojo Baker, Maddie Banday, Zoe Block, Kenzie Flowers, Caroline Mazza, Olivia Moran, Aum Shah, Rina Tono, Ethan Williams.
Performances run October 15, 16, 17 @ 7pm. at Dublin Jerome High School, 8300 Hyland-Croy Rd, Dublin, OH 43016, For tickets call 614-718-8263 or visit: https://sites.google.com/dublinschools.net/jerome-theatre
Check out the first look below!
Photo Credit: Patrick Doss
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