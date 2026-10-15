Photos: First look at Dublin Jerome Theatre Department presents FRANKENSTEIN

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First look at Dublin Jerome Theatre Department presents FRANKENSTEIN

10/13/26

Dublin Jerome High School Drama Club presents Frankenstein from October 15 - 17, 2026.

https://sites.google.com/dublinschools.net/jerome-theatre/

Set in nineteenth-century Switzerland, this classic tale of horror and suspense details the ill-fated experiments of young Dr. Frankenstein as he attempts to fathom the secrets of life and death. Purchasing cadavers from two unsavory grave robbers, he gives life to a creature both hideous and touching - and so physically powerful and mentally twisted that he soon brings death or destruction to all who stand in his way. Adhering more closely to the original novel than the famous motion picture versions, the play blends moments of brooding terror and sudden shock with questions of morality and the dangers of unrestrained scientific inquiry. (Recommended for ages 12 and up)

By Victor Gialanella, Adapted from the novel by Mary Shelley. Director - Jeff Horst; Technical Director - Nick Hahn. CAST: Victor Frankenstein - Elizabeth Black, Elizabeth Lavenza - Eden Hunter, Alphonse Frankenstein - Makenzie Loper, William - Kara Levell, Henry Clerval - Elizabeth Olms, Herr Mueller - Ian Jensen, Frau Mueller - Bella Turi & Pareesa Akbar-Khandahzeh, Hans Metz - Gloria Griffin & Mallory Meador, Peter Schmidt - Ella Kennedy & Quorra Dubois, DeLancey - Bennett Zamora, Justine Moritz - Alyssa Kalwasinski & Sophia Bisesi, The Creature - Owen Wise, Yasmin Block & Madelynne Greer. CREW: Addison Hertzfeld, Benji Hoekstra, Natalie Yacoub, Sandy Yacoub, Parker Williams, Mila Zamora, Nina Sarkar, Kenzie Flower, D’Arcy Abraham, Gigi Abraham, Jojo Baker, Maddie Banday, Zoe Block, Kenzie Flowers, Caroline Mazza, Olivia Moran, Aum Shah, Rina Tono, Ethan Williams.

Performances run October 15, 16, 17 @ 7pm. at Dublin Jerome High School, 8300 Hyland-Croy Rd, Dublin, OH 43016, For tickets call 614-718-8263 or visit: https://sites.google.com/dublinschools.net/jerome-theatre

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Patrick Doss

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 16 Days 10 Hrs 41 Min 50 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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