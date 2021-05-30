BalletMet Announces Upcoming Performance Lineup, UNLOCKED

BalletMet has announced its upcoming schedule of performances, under the title UNLOCKED, running June 4-27, 2021.

Unlocked is a collection of World Premieres created by BalletMet Artistic Director Edwaard Liang, Company dancer-choreographers Leiland Charles and Karen Wing and former Company dancer Gabriel Gaffney-Smith.

Presented in BalletMet's own Performance Space, each program will present a selection of these new works to an audience limited to 33 members.

Each performance will include pieces varying from a mix of the following:

Figurines

Choreographer: Leiland Charles

In Charles' first fully commissioned work, his dancers depict inner growth and beauty through the reliance of one another in this stunning neoclassical ballet.

What Is Your Neighbor Doing?

Choreographer: Gabriel Gaffney Smith

The psychological impact of bullying touches people of all ages, in all cultures. Smith's powerful contemporary ballet shows us that through resilience, the power of self-kindness, and the space for reconciliation, we can rise above the hurt to redefine who we are.

Verbena

Choreographer: Karen Wing

This contemporary ballet embodies the qualities of verbena with each of its dances-happiness, healing, romance, protection, sweet memories, and creativity. Though apart, the dancers uncover the intricacies of dancing with fabric, linking them together.

l'Arlésienne-A Soldier's Tale

Choreographer: Edwaard Liang

A young man newly enlisted for war eagerly awaits deployment, his heart for country worn on his sleeve. In a piece both devastatingly heartwarming and heartbreaking, Liang depicts the lives of those coping with the tribulations of wartime in a way that resonates with people today.

Piano Concerto

Choreographer: Edwaard Liang

In a triumphant celebration of ballet, Liang accentuates the classical lines of movement with charming choreographic architecture and artistic expression.

Solace

Choreographer: Edwaard Liang

Recent events have cast a long shadow on society, altering the lives of all humanity, and have shined a glaring light on the extremes experienced between one another. They have also productively changed people for the better. Liang entrusts his audience with Solace, offering a personal and touching glimpse into his journey of finding his true essence throughout the pandemic.