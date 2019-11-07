All-New DISNEY JUNIOR HOLIDAY PARTY! ON TOUR Will Come to The Palace

An extension of the popular Pollstar-nominated "Disney Junior Dance Party On Tour," the all-new "Disney Junior Holiday Party! On Tour" Presented by Pull-Ups features favorite Disney Junior characters, including Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Vampirina, and Bingo and Rolly from "Puppy Dog Pals" performing live on stage to Disney Junior hits and other holiday classics such as "Jingle Bells" and "Deck The Halls." The 75-minute, interactive show also includes a special appearance by characters from Disney Junior's upcoming animated series, "T.O.T.S.," and culminates with a special visit from Santa Claus.

CAPA presents "Disney Junior Holiday Party! On Tour" at the Palace Theatre (34 W. Broad St.) on Sunday, December 1, at 3 pm. Tickets are $30-$60 and can be purchased in-person at the CAPA Ticket Center (39 E. State St.), online at www.capa.com, or by phone at (614) 469-0939 or (800) 982-2787.

The set list includes "Jingle Bells" by Minnie Mouse, "Deck the Halls" by Fancy Nancy, "Let It Snow," by Doc McStuffins, "Gotta Make the Latkes" by Bingo and Rolly from "Puppy Dog Pals," "Jingle Bell Rocks" by Vampirina, "Feliz Navidad" by Elena of Avalor, and "Baby's First Christmas Song" from "T.O.T.S.," plus, full-cast performances of the brand-new, original songs "Holiday Party" and "Disney Junior Shining Star."





