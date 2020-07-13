Actors' Theatre Scholarship Offers Opportunities For Globe School Summer Camps

Actors' Theatre of Columbus will offer scholarship opportunities for its 2020 Globe School socially-distant, in-person summer theatre camp program in Schiller Park, now through August 28. Scholarships and underwriting are provided by the Leventhal Artist Fund and the Village Singers Endowment Fund of the German Village Society.

Led by new Education Director Beth Josephsen, The Globe School will offer Shakespeare training at every learning level for the first time this year! Facilitated by a variety of expert ATC artist educators (including Philip J. Hickman, Scott Douglas Wilson, Gabe Simms, Jabari Johnson, Sarah Marie Wilson, and others), campers will experience multiple aspects of what goes into putting on a show from acting, movement, costume and scenic design, stage combat, and more. Most camps culminate with a public performance on the Schiller Park stage.

ELEMENTARY (entering grades 1-5)

· July 20-24 - Discover Shakespeare

· August 3-7 - Discover Acting

MIDDLE SCHOOL (entering grades 6-8)

· July 27-31 - Introduction to Acting Shakespeare

HIGH SCHOOL (entering grades 9-12)

· July 13-17 - Acting Shakespeare

· August 10-14 - Behind the Scenes

ADULTS (18+)

· August 17-21 - Acting Basics

· August 24-28 - Performing Shakespeare

Actors' Theatre is focused on the health and well-being of its campers and staff, and will take every measure to prioritize compliance with state and CDC health requirements. ATC is following guidelines to ensure the lowest possible risks, as well as providing a creative and fun learning experience. View full camp safety protocols at http://theactorstheatre.org/covid-19/.

The mission of The Globe School is to provide actors of all experience levels a safe place to grow and strengthen their performing skills. We also encourage participants to become involved in all aspects of ATC, including assisting students with auditioning for shows, volunteering behind the scenes, and finding opportunities with other organizations in the Columbus theatre community. For more information and to register for camps, call 614-444-6888, or visit www.theactorstheatre.org/education. Scholarship information and application are available at https://bit.ly/ATCGSScholarshipApp20.

