AN EVENING WITH GEORGE WINSTON Comes to The Lincoln

For more than 40 years, George Winston has inspired fans and musicians alike with his singular solo acoustic piano songs. Now touring in support of his 2019 release and 15th solo piano album, Restless Wind, Winston repurposes for the modern listener stunningly relevant works by musical greats such as Sam Cooke, The Doors, Stephen Stills, George and Ira Gershwin, Country Joe McDonald, and more. Restless Wind captures Winston's incomparable melodic language where piano textures and tones set the stage for vivid renderings of classic compositions.

CAPA presents An Evening with George Winston at the Lincoln Theatre (769 E. Long St.) on Sunday, October 20, at 7 pm. Tickets are $30 and $40 and can be purchased in-person at the CAPA Ticket Center (39 E. State St.), online at www.capa.com, or by phone at (614) 469-0939 or (800) 982-2787.

Winston says of Restless Wind, "Ultimately, the main reason these 11 songs were chosen was how as instrumental pieces they worked well with each other in this sequence, the same way I have worked for all the albums I've recorded."

George Winston is undeniably a household name. A tireless road warrior, playing nearly 100 concerts annually, live performance for Winston is akin to breathing. His music is evocative, offering us all a chance to take a step back from our perpetually busy lives and let our minds adventurously wander. Restless Wind is a portrayal of Winston's place in a chaotic world - his compositions extend solace with an idiosyncratic grace.

Reflective of Winston's catalogue of famed albums, Restless Wind is the next chapter for the pianist's ambitious recordings. Winston's latest song collection exhibits his masterful artistry of adapting ensemble arrangements to solo piano with magnificent results. Winston features 10 renditions of culturally potent compositions while opening the album with a new original song now available for download and streaming, "Autumn Wind (Pixie #11)."

To download comprehensive, track-by-track descriptions for the 11 compositions included on Restless Wind, please click here.

George Winston's classic albums, Autumn and December, are perennial favorites, along with Winter Into Spring, Summer, 2017's Spring Carousel - A Cancer Research Benefit, as well as two volumes of the compositions of Vince Guaraldi, two volumes of benefit albums for the Gulf Coast disasters, and six other solo piano albums.

George Winston is currently on a US tour celebrating the release of Restless Wind throughout the East Coast, West Coast, and Midwest.





Related Articles Shows View More Columbus Stories

More Hot Stories For You