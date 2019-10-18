$26 Lottery Announced For MEAN GIRLS At The Ohio Theatre

The first national tour of Mean Girls, the record-breaking new musical comedy produced by Lorne Michaels, Stuart Thompson, Sonia Friedman, and Paramount Pictures that is based on the hit film, makes its Ohio premiere at Columbus' Ohio Theatre October 22-27. In advance of its opening, the production today announced a digital ticket lottery offering fans the chance to purchase a limited number of $26 tickets for each performance.

Performances for the one-week engagement, October 22-27, at the Ohio Theatre (39 E. State St.) are as follows:

Tuesday, October 22, 7:30 pm

Wednesday, October 23, 7:30 pm

Thursday, October 24, 7:30 pm

Friday, October 25, 8 pm

Saturday, October 26, 2 pm & 8 pm

Sunday, October 27, 1 pm & 6:30 pm

The digital lottery will begin accepting entries 48 hours prior to the first Columbus performance at www.luckyseat.com/meangirls. Entries for each performance will be accepted until 9 am local time the day prior. Fans who have been selected will be notified daily via email and can then purchase up to two (2) tickets at $26 each. The ticket lottery will continue on a rolling basis for every performance in the engagement.

Entrants must be 18 years or older. A valid, non-expired photo ID that matches the name used to enter is required for pickup. Seat locations awarded by the lottery are subject to availability. Additional lottery requirements can be found at www.luckyseat.com/meangirls.

Mean Girls features a book by nine-time Emmy Award winner Tina Fey, based on her screenplay for the film, music by three-time Emmy Award winner Jeff Richmond, and lyrics by two-time Tony Award nominee Nell Benjamin. Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw directs and choreographs.

Mean Girls opened on Broadway in April 2018 to rave reviews at the August Wilson Theatre where it has played to sold-out houses since beginning previews in March 2018. The show had its world premiere at The National Theatre in Washington DC, playing a sold-out run in the fall of 2017.

Cady Heron may have grown up on an African savanna, but nothing prepared her for the wild and vicious ways of her strange new home-suburban Illinois. How will this naïve newbie rise to the top of the popularity pecking order? By taking on The Plastics, a trio of lionized frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George. But when Cady devises a plan to end Regina's reign, she learns the hard way that you can't cross a Queen Bee without getting stung.





