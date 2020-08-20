Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Shutdown Streaming
Youngstown Symphony Orchestra Goes Virtual With DEYOR LIVESTREAM GALA

The event will be held August 22, 2020 at 7:00 PM.

Aug. 20, 2020  
Youngstown Symphony Orchestra goes virtual with DEYOR LIVESTREAM GALA on August 22, 2020 at 7:00 PM.

Join host and Youngstown Symphony Orchestra conductor/music director Randall Craig Fleischer for our first ever DeYor Livestream Gala, featuring many interviews with musical guests including Dee Snider, Jodi Benson, Chris Brubeck, Máiréad Nesbitt, Phil Keaggy, and more. Other highlights include pre-recorded musical performances by YSO musicians as well as friends of the orchestra.

There will also be an online auction held by DeYor that will start that evening and extend through August 26.

To help support DeYor Performing Arts Center and the YSO please visit our GoFundMe link: https://gf.me/u/x69jhi and take part in this auction as well as attend the free livestream gala to assure that the orchestra can continue to bring music to the community!



