Watercolor Paintings by Kenneth C. Beck On View At Beck Center For The Arts

Beck Center for the Arts displays the artistic work of local artists, including those created by the namesake of the institution. Watercolor Paintings by Kenneth C. Beck is a free visual arts exhibition on view in Beck Center's main building Meldrum W. Berkey Courtyard Gallery from now until March 1, 2024.

This exhibition features the art of the late Kenneth C. Beck, a Lakewood, Ohio resident and prolific watercolorist who created a wide range of paintings over many decades. In 1972, Kenneth C. Beck provided a major gift to help create what we now know as Beck Center for the Arts.

Melinda Placko, Associate Director of Music and Visual Arts, stated, “Kenneth Beck's passion for painting is clearly seen in our archives, where hundreds of his watercolor, and oil paintings are kept. This selection of watercolors share scenes from warmer climates, offering vibrantly colored homes and seaside cottages where we can rest our eyes during these cold winter months. Also on view is a series of landscape paintings that show Beck's artistic determination and persistence.

This exhibition is free, open to the public, and appropriate for all ages. To view Watercolor Paintings by Kenneth C. Beck, please visit the first floor, near the Studio Theater, in the Meldrum W. Berkey Courtyard Gallery of the main building on the campus in Lakewood. For more information on this exhibition please visit beckcenter.org.

To find out more about Beck Center visual arts classes for all ages please visit beckcenter.org. Classes are available for registration today.

Beck Center for the Arts also offers arts education for all ages, all skill levels, and all abilities with classes and lessons in music, dance, visual arts, and theater, as well as creative arts therapies. Financial assistance is offered to qualified applicants so that these programs can be enjoyed by all.

