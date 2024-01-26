Watercolor Paintings by Kenneth C. Beck On View At Beck Center For The Arts

Beck is a free visual arts exhibition on view in Beck Center's main building Meldrum W. Berkey Courtyard Gallery from now until March 1, 2024.

By: Jan. 26, 2024

POPULAR

THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025 Photo 1 THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025
Video: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 2 Video: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 3 ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
Justin Timberlake Announces 2024 'Forget Tomorrow' Tour Dates Photo 4 Justin Timberlake Announces 2024 'Forget Tomorrow' Tour Dates

Watercolor Paintings by Kenneth C. Beck On View At Beck Center For The Arts

Watercolor Paintings by Kenneth C. Beck On View At Beck Center For The Arts

Beck Center for the Arts displays the artistic work of local artists, including those created by the namesake of the institution. Watercolor Paintings by Kenneth C. Beck is a free visual arts exhibition on view in Beck Center's main building Meldrum W. Berkey Courtyard Gallery from now until March 1, 2024.

This exhibition features the art of the late Kenneth C. Beck, a Lakewood, Ohio resident and prolific watercolorist who created a wide range of paintings over many decades. In 1972, Kenneth C. Beck provided a major gift to help create what we now know as Beck Center for the Arts.

Melinda Placko, Associate Director of Music and Visual Arts, stated, “Kenneth Beck's passion for painting is clearly seen in our archives, where hundreds of his watercolor, and oil paintings are kept. This selection of watercolors share scenes from warmer climates, offering vibrantly colored homes and seaside cottages where we can rest our eyes during these cold winter months. Also on view is a series of landscape paintings that show Beck's artistic determination and persistence.

This exhibition is free, open to the public, and appropriate for all ages. To view Watercolor Paintings by Kenneth C. Beck, please visit the first floor, near the Studio Theater, in the Meldrum W. Berkey Courtyard Gallery of the main building on the campus in Lakewood. For more information on this exhibition please visit beckcenter.org.

To find out more about Beck Center visual arts classes for all ages please visit beckcenter.org. Classes are available for registration today.

Beck Center for the Arts also offers arts education for all ages, all skill levels, and all abilities with classes and lessons in music, dance, visual arts, and theater, as well as creative arts therapies. Financial assistance is offered to qualified applicants so that these programs can be enjoyed by all.

Beck Center for the Arts thanks their 90th season marquee sponsor, First Federal of Lakewood.

Programming at Beck Center for the Arts is made possible through the generous support of the Ohio Arts Council. Beck Center gratefully acknowledges the generous funding provided by the citizens of Cuyahoga County through Cuyahoga Arts and Culture.

Beck Center for the Arts is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization that offers professional theater productions on two stages, arts education programming in dance, music, theater, visual arts, early childhood, and creative arts therapies for individuals with disabilities, free gallery exhibits year-round, and community programming.



RELATED STORIES - Cleveland

1
Watercolor Paintings by Kenneth C. Beck On View At Beck Center For The Arts Photo
Watercolor Paintings by Kenneth C. Beck On View At Beck Center For The Arts

Beck Center for the Arts displays the artistic work of local artists, including those created by the namesake of the institution. Watercolor Paintings by Kenneth C.

2
Beck Center for the Arts Launches Free Eclipse Event Photo
Beck Center for the Arts Launches Free Eclipse Event

Beck Center for the Arts invites the public to a free Eclipse event on the Lakewood, Ohio campus on Monday, April 8, 2024 from 1:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

3
Ohio Contemporary Ballet Performs CLEVELAND INSPIRATIONS Next Month Photo
Ohio Contemporary Ballet Performs CLEVELAND INSPIRATIONS Next Month

Ohio Contemporary Ballet presents, Cleveland Inspirations, a program on February 10, 2024, at the Breen Center for the Performing Arts featuring two world premieres based on local Cleveland history plus the last chance to see Gerald Arpino’s, Celebration. Robert Gardner has re-imagined Bacchanale, a work made famous by the great ballerina, Anna Pavlova.

4
Mosaic Theater Company Receives Major Grant from the Mellon Foundation for the Innovative Photo
Mosaic Theater Company Receives Major Grant from the Mellon Foundation for the Innovative Future of American Theatre Cohort

Cleveland Public Theatre (OH), Company One (MA), Crowded Fire Theater (CA), Mosaic Theater Company (DC), and Perseverance Theatre (AK) have announced a new collaboration entitled The Future of American Theatre Cohort, bolstered by a generous $2.5 million grant from the Mellon Foundation.

More Hot Stories For You

Watercolor Paintings by Kenneth C. Beck On View At Beck Center For The ArtsWatercolor Paintings by Kenneth C. Beck On View At Beck Center For The Arts
Beck Center for the Arts Launches Free Eclipse EventBeck Center for the Arts Launches Free Eclipse Event
Ohio Contemporary Ballet Performs CLEVELAND INSPIRATIONS Next MonthOhio Contemporary Ballet Performs CLEVELAND INSPIRATIONS Next Month
The Cleveland Orchestra Hands Out 2024 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Service in the Arts AwardsThe Cleveland Orchestra Hands Out 2024 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Service in the Arts Awards

Videos

The Cleveland Orchestra Previews Beethoven's Fifth Video
The Cleveland Orchestra Previews Beethoven's Fifth
Go Behind The Scenes Of Recording The Cleveland Orchestra Video
Go Behind The Scenes Of Recording The Cleveland Orchestra
The Cast of HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Sings Out at Broadway Sessions Video
The Cast of HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Sings Out at Broadway Sessions
View all Videos

Cleveland SHOWS
Tu Ternura Molotov in Cleveland Tu Ternura Molotov
LatinUs Theater Company (2/16-3/03)Tracker PHOTOS
Mozart's Gran Partita in Cleveland Mozart's Gran Partita
Severance Music Center (5/23-5/25)
Ravel's Mother Goose in Cleveland Ravel's Mother Goose
Severance Music Center (2/15-2/17)
The Girl on The Train in Cleveland The Girl on The Train
Stow Players (2/09-2/24)
Clue in Cleveland Clue
EJ Thomas Hall (4/23-4/25)
Ratime in Cleveland Ratime
Cassidy Theatre (2/09-2/25)
On Your Feet in Cleveland On Your Feet
Kent State Tuscarawas Performing Arts Center (2/27-2/27)
Ax, Kavakos, Ma Trio in Recital: Beethoven for Three in Cleveland Ax, Kavakos, Ma Trio in Recital: Beethoven for Three
Severance Music Center (2/01-2/01)
MIDDLETOWN in Cleveland MIDDLETOWN
THE HELEN THEATRE (2/21-3/02)
Elgar’s Cello Concerto in Cleveland Elgar’s Cello Concerto
Severance Music Center (4/11-4/13)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You