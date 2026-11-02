Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Video: PRIVATE LIVES Promo at Cleveland Play House
The new video previews Noël Coward's comedy as part of the theatre's 2026 season.
A new preview for PRIVATE LIVES at Cleveland Play House offers a first look at the theatre's upcoming staging of Noël Coward's comedy. The production is listed on the company's 2026 season page.
PRIVATE LIVES centers on Elyot and Amanda, a divorced couple whose volatile relationship ended five years earlier. As described in prior BroadwayWorld coverage of other productions, both have since remarried and find themselves honeymooning at the same French resort hotel with their new spouses, Sibyl and Victor, setting off a collision of old feelings and sharp exchanges.
The promo appears alongside other season previews from Cleveland Play House, which also includes WORKING: A MUSICAL, THE DA VINCI CODE, and ANNIE in its upcoming lineup. Additional details about the production, including casting and performance dates, are available through the theatre's website.
Earlier this season, Cleveland Play House shared separate preview clips for each of those titles. BroadwayWorld's coverage of those season previews includes the first video in the group, which introduces PRIVATE LIVES.
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