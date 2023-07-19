Video: Cleveland Orchestra's Zlatomir Fung Discusses 'Shostakovich's Cello Concerto No. 1'

Hear the piece in its entirety on July 22 at Blossom Music Center.
In a new video from the Cleveland Orchestra, Zlatomir Fung discusses his history with Shostakovich's Cello Concerto No. 1 and even plays a sample! Check out the video below!
Learn more and purchase tickets here.
Take a sonic trip to the ocean. Debussy developed his love of the sea during childhood visits to the Mediterranean, and this imaginative, impressionistic sketch captures all the moods of the sea, from tranquil to ominous and stormy, dazzling and full of elemental force.
The Cleveland Orchestra
Kahchun Wong, conductor
Zlatomir Fung, cello
