Video: Cleveland Orchestra's Zlatomir Fung Discusses 'Shostakovich's Cello Concerto No. 1'

In a new video from the Cleveland Orchestra, Zlatomir Fung discusses his history with Shostakovich's Cello Concerto No. 1 and even plays a sample! Check out the video below!

Hear the piece in its entirety on July 22 at Blossom Music Center.

Learn more and purchase tickets here.

About the Music

AKUTAGAWA Music for Symphony Orchestra

SHOSTAKOVICH Cello Concerto No. 1

DEBUSSY La mer

Take a sonic trip to the ocean. Debussy developed his love of the sea during childhood visits to the Mediterranean, and this imaginative, impressionistic sketch captures all the moods of the sea, from tranquil to ominous and stormy, dazzling and full of elemental force.

Performing Artists

The Cleveland Orchestra

Kahchun Wong, conductor

Zlatomir Fung, cello



