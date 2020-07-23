Verb Ballets Presents PETER AND THE WOLF Virtual Performance

On August 14, 2020 at 6:00pm Verb Ballets will present a private live stream of Peter and the Wolf. The story ballet choreographed by Pamela Pribisco is a captivating 30-minute work set to the well know classical music of Sergei Prokofiev. In 1936, Prokofiev composed Peter and the Wolf to introduce children to the different instruments of the orchestra. Verb Ballets performs the story of Prokofiev's Peter and the Wolf as told through dance. The ballet introduces the plot through the different instruments and the dancers bring the colorful characters to life. There will be an opportunity to learn the movements of some of the characters prior to the beginning of the performance. Ticket link will be provided with a donation of $5 per family by August 14, 2020.



Due to closures of theatres and prohibited gatherings of large crowds caused by COVID-19, Verb Ballets continues to look for ways to innovate and bring new dance experiences to the community. This season will be unlike any other in the history of the company. Verb Ballets is committed to presenting work while ensuring a safe environment for our dancers and patrons while following all health recommendations by the state. For the 2020-21 season Verb Ballets launched a new series, ACCESS/Verb, of private live stream performances. Peter and the Wolf is geared towards engaging young audiences in ballet for the ACCESS/Verb series.



August 14, 2020 6:00PM

ACCESS/Verb Peter and the Wolf

Virtual Private Live Performance

Ticket link by donation- Suggested $5 per family

https://verbballets.org/peter-and-the-wolf-august/

