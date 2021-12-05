VIDEO: First Look at Cleveland Play House's LIGHT IT UP!

Cleveland Play House presents the world premiere of Light It Up!, a family-friendly musical extravaganza written and composed by Jason Michael Webb and Lelund Durond Thompson.

Directed and choreographed by Christopher Windom, the production running now through December 22, 2021 in the Allen Theatre and features Florrie Bagel, Kristina Gabriela, Matt Gittins, Brennyn Lark, Terica Marie, Gustavo Márquez, Benjamin H. Moore, Christopher B. Portley, Helen Marla White, and Mariama Whyte. Tickets can be purchased by visiting www.clevelandplayhouse.com.

Light It Up! is a new, holly-jolly musical event that features original pop, rock, gospel, and jazz holiday tunes and new arrangements of traditional Christmas carols. The piece began as a series of original songs and arrangements of Christmas carols composed by Jason Michael Webb for "Broadway's Carols for a Cure," a special project to support Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

Watch a sneak peek of the show below: