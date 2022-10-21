Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Tickets On Sale For Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra 2022-23 Season

The concert series features a range of repertoire over three performances on November 20, 2022, February 24, 2023, and May 5, 2023.

Oct. 21, 2022  

The Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra (COYO) and its music director Daniel Reith will kick off their 2022-23 season next month. The concert series features a range of repertoire over three performances on November 20, 2022, February 24, 2023, and May 5, 2023 in the Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel Concert Hall at Severance Music Center. Music featured includes works by Lili Boulanger, Prokofiev, Schubert (with the Cleveland Orchestra Youth Chorus), Brahms, and Kurt Schwertsik.

It's the first COYO season for Reith, who in addition to his COYO role, was named assistant conductor of The Cleveland Orchestra in May. He previously worked with a youth orchestra in Norway, where he enjoyed seeing the energy and curiosity of young musicians. He said he hopes to share a similar rewarding experience with this talented group from Northeast Ohio.

"In a youth orchestra, it's very much about learning from each other. And in this case, appreciating this incredible opportunity to learn from members of The Cleveland Orchestra," Reith said.

Ticket Information

$15 tickets for the Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestras 2022-23 concert series at Severance Music Center are on sale now. For more information, please visit clevelandorchestra.com.

The Under 18s Free ticket program is available for all COYO performances. The program offers one complimentary ticket for children 17 and under with the purchase of a regular-priced adult ticket. Under 18s Free is supported by The Cleveland Orchestra's Center for Future Audiences. The Center, created with a lead endowment gift from the Maltz Family Foundation, was established to fund programs to develop new generations of audiences for Cleveland Orchestra concerts in Northeast Ohio.



