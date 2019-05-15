The Wiggles Come to Playhouse Square

The Wiggles are proud to announce their biggest U.S. tour in nearly a decade. The Wiggle's Party Time Tour! will support their new Party Time! album, which releases on June 28th. The tour will arrive in Cleveland on Tuesday, August 27 for a 6:30 PM show at the Connor Palace.

The Party Time Tour! will be the first chance for most of America to see in-person the first-ever female Wiggle, Emma (the Yellow Wiggle), who has become an international sensation. Emma, Lachy, Simon and Anthony will hit the stage with their friends Captain Feathersword, Dorothy the Dinosaur, Henry the Octopus, Wags the Dog and a brand-new Wiggly friend, Shirley Shawn the Unicorn!

As featured on the upcoming Party Time! album, parents and children alike can dance and sing along to classics like "Hokey Pokey," "Heads, Shoulders, Knees and Toes," "Skip To My Lou," and "Simon Says." Other show highlights include:

Joining Emma as she performs Irish, ballet and other bow-tiful dancing.

Listening to Anthony play his guitar, banjo and bagpipes.

Doing the actions with Simon as he sings "Simon Says", and if Lachy falls asleep, calling out "Wake up Lachy!" because we need him for the show!

Tickets for The Wiggle's Party Time Tour! are on sale now and are available at www.playhousesquare.org or 216-241-6000 All children over one year of age require a ticket. A $2 group discount is available for parties of 10 or more. Check www.playhousesquare.org for more information on show announcements. Please visit www.thewiggles.com for the most up to date information, as well as exciting show announcements.

The Wiggles are more popular now then they have ever been in their 28-year history. They are watched daily on platforms like Hulu, and in nearly 60 million homes on NBC's Universal Kids network, and streamed on The Wiggles YouTube channel which has nearly 400,000 subscribers and more than 650 million views!





