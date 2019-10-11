The Cleveland Pops Orchestra Celebrates the Land of Oz

The Cleveland Pops Orchestra brings "The Wonderful Music of Oz" to the stage on November 1st! Frank Baum's classic 1990 novel, "The Wonderful Wizard of Oz" inspired storytellers and composers around the world and led to the music you will hear at the show!

Guest artists include talented and award-winning Broadway stars such as Blaine Krauss, John Boswell, Scott Coulter and Kelli Rabke. Take a magical journey with us to the land of Oz as we relive the original tale.

For more information, call 216-231-1111 or visit www.clevelandpops.com

About the Cleveland Pops Orchestra The Cleveland Pops Orchestra offers a broad range of experiences: concerts, youth programs, music education, scholarships, and community events that represent one of the most comprehensive and dedicated musical arts programs in Northeast Ohio. The Cleveland Pops is now in its twenty-fourth year of entertaining audiences throughout greater Cleveland and Northeast Ohio. Renowned for their exciting and innovative blend of American orchestral popular music, jazz, Broadway, patriotic and light classics, The Cleveland Pops provides a powerful art form with timeless appeal that brings joy to all.

The Cleveland Pops Administrative offices are located at 24000 Mercantile Road, Unit 8, Beachwood, OH 44122. The Pops offices can be reached at 216-765-7677 or at www.clevelandpops.com.





