The Cleveland Pops Orchestra Brings The Fly Dance Company to the Stage

The Cleveland Pops Orchestra is bringing in a group like no other to the stage this month - The Fly Dance Company. Fly is an all-male theatrical hip hop dance company known for bringing their innovative choreography and their youthful energy to

the stage. Fly's concerts are clean-cut and wholesome artistry designed to cross all audience boundaries, with combining styles and cultures to reflect the musical tastes of contemporary America. Set to selections of pop music by composers from the swing era, Broadway and the movies, Carl Topilow has worked with Fly to deliver an unforgettable Pops performance that will leave you standing on your feet!

What:

The Cleveland Pops Orchestra presents The Fly Dance Company

When:

Friday, January 31st, 2020 8:00pm

Where:

Severance Hall 11001 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44106

Tickets:

from $31- Call 216-231-1111 or visit https://www.clevelandpops.com/concert/fly/



The Cleveland Pops Orchestra offers a broad range of experiences: concerts, youth programs, music education, scholarships, and community events that represent one of the most comprehensive and dedicated musical arts programs in Northeast Ohio. The Cleveland Pops is now in its twenty-fourth year of entertaining audiences throughout greater Cleveland and Northeast Ohio. Renowned for their exciting and innovative blend of American orchestral popular music, jazz, Broadway, patriotic and light classics, The Cleveland Pops provides a powerful art form with timeless appeal that brings joy to all.





