The Cleveland Orchestra To Host Free MLK Celebration Concert

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Cleveland Orchestra will host its 45th annual concert honoring the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. on Sunday, January 19, at 7 p.m. in the Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel Concert Hall at Severance Music Center.

This free concert, led by The Cleveland Orchestra's associate conductor Daniel Reith, features soprano Laquita Mitchell and the Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration Chorus, an all-volunteer community chorus directed by Dr. William Henry Caldwell. Aseelah Shareef, Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Karamu House, will be the evening's host.

The program takes the audience on a journey through the life of civil rights leader and author Coretta Scott King, the wife of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. The music selections depict her growth as an accomplished soprano and activist, who used music to inspire, uplift, and mobilize people during the Civil Rights movement and beyond.

The celebration at Severance Music Center continues with a free MLK Community Open House & Day of Music on Monday, January 20, from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Visitors of all ages are encouraged to enjoy performances by community ensembles throughout the building and enjoy hands-on activities in a casual atmosphere. Tickets are not required.

The day's lineup includes The Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra, The Cleveland Orchestra Youth Chorus, Blakk Jakk Dance Collective, Tiamoyo Chorale, The Stix Quintet, DJ Lily Jade, The Dance Centre, and students from Cleveland Orchestra Learning Programs.

Comments