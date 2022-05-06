The BorderLight International Theatre + Fringe Festival to Return with 5 Days Of Summer Entertainment

The BorderLight International Theatre + Fringe Festival (BorderLight) hosts five days of entertainment in downtown Cleveland and Playhouse Square July 20-24, 2022.

As one of hundreds of theatre festivals worldwide, BorderLight serves as a platform for independent artists and established companies to showcase their work and engage new audiences in a vibrant festival environment. This summer's festival is the second for BorderLight's bi-annual event. Its 2019 inaugural talent showcase brought thousands to downtown Cleveland. Last year came with COVID-19 shutdowns. We're on for 2022!

The BorderLight Festival features a curated selection of international touring productions, and a Fringe Festival featuring all genres of theatrical performances self-produced by local and national artists. Audiences can expect to experience: Theatre, dance, circus, immersive experiences, puppetry, spoken word, pop-up performances, stand-up comedy and more.

This year's festival will take place from Public Square in downtown Cleveland to Playhouse Square. Under the guidance of public health advisors, BorderLight will follow prevailing CDC guidelines for safely gathering. "Through BorderLight, Cleveland is uniquely positioned to offer best in class theatre and interactive experiences to all people, at the same time supporting our city with great joy, anticipation, and hope," said Heinen.

Founded in 2015 by Dale Heinen and Jeffrey Pence, BorderLight's mission is to present visionary international theatre and build cross-cultural understanding. The BorderLight Festival debuted in 2019 as a biennial summer event. In the inaugural year, BorderLight hosted 40 unique productions and special events featuring artists from eight countries and across the US. BorderLight is a member of the US Association of Fringe Festivals (USAFF) and World Fringe Network.

For more information, visit www.borderlightcle.org.