THE COLOR PURPLE Will Be Performed at The Youngstown Playhouse in September

The Youngstown Playhouse and DeYor Performing Arts Center will return to live theatre with a co-production of The Color Purple. Directed by Trevail Maurice Smith, the production will run September 24-October 3, 2021 at Edward W. Powers Auditorium.

Winner of the 2016 Tony Award for Best Revival of a Musical, The Color Purple chronicles the inspiring story of Celie, a young African American woman who triumphs over a lifetime of oppression through a personal awakening of love, hope, and joy. Featuring an exhilarating score replete with jazz, ragtime, gospel, and blues, The Color Purple is adapted from Alice Walker's Pulitzer Prize-winning novel and the 1985 film by Tony Award- and Pulitzer Prize-winning Marsha Norman, with music and lyrics by Brenda Russell, Allee Willis and Stephen Bray.

The creative team is led by Trevail Maurice Smith, who directed the Playhouse's 2019 smash-hit production of Dreamgirls, and includes Joshua William Green (Choreographer), Mazhorell Johnson (Music Director), John Pecano (Technical Director), Jack and Sindy Hanna (Scenic Designers), Ellen Licitra (Lighting Designer), Therese Pitzulo (Costume Designer), Candice Larocca (Wig Designer), Jacinda Madison (Production Manager), Anthony Madison (Stage Manager), Emelia Sherin (Assistant Stage Manager), Kiara Jones (Assistant Director/Choreographer), and Autumn Joi Ellis (Assistant Production Manager).

Smith states, "If there was any story that should be told right now after overcoming what many are saying is one of the most traumatic years in human history, it is this story. The Color Purple is the timeless tale of the human experience and the supernatural power of the human spirit. The Color Purple is not just about suffering alone but it is about hope, faith, power and the greatest of all, love. This story teaches us that true power doesn't come from something outside of ourselves but instead, real power is found within oneself. That's what this life is all about. This story reminds us that just like carbon has to be burned and pressed to reach its fullest potential and become diamonds, we too must go through the gates of pain and suffering in order to discover the supernatural force within us that lets us know who we really are. This power within us is the door to our unique gifts that only we have the ability to share and leave an impact on the world. This is the message of The Color Purple: to remind us all of who we really are and where our strength comes from. I believe we have been given this message for a time such as this. I hope our production of this story inspires all to love, to hope, to keep the faith and manifest the powerful purpose hidden deep within your heart. I am so excited to share this story with the City of Youngstown."

Flex Passes to The Youngstown Playhouse are on sale now at youngstownplayhouse.org and include admission to any four performances within the 2021 Season, including The Color Purple. Flex Passes are $50, with discounts available for seniors, students, and military.

Flex Pass Subscribers of The Youngstown Playhouse and Subscribers of The Youngstown Symphony Orchestra may call DeYor Performing Arts Center starting today at 330-259-9651 to reserve their seats in advance of the general public. Individual tickets are $25 and $30 plus applicable fees and may be purchased beginning Friday, July 16, via the DeYor Box Office at deyorpac.org.