Shakespeare's TWELFTH NIGHT Marks CWRU/CPH MFA Program's Return To The Stage

The Case Western Reserve University/Cleveland Play House MFA Acting Program Class of 2022 makes their joyous return to in-person performances with Shakespeare's beloved comedy, Twelfth Night. Directed by Sam White,

Artistic Director of Shakespeare in Detroit, the production runs October 13-23, 2021 in the Helen Theatre at Playhouse Square. The cast includes Isaac Baker, Harper Case, Kristina Gabriela, Sierra Grabowska, Bridget Kim, Gustavo Márquez, Ricky Ortega, Christopher B. Portley, Jordan Taylor, and Noah Williams. General admission tickets are $15 and can be purchased at 216.241.6000 or www.clevelandplayhouse.com.

In the land of Illyria, anything can happen. And when a ship wrecks on its tropical shores, mistaken identities, mismatched partners, fights, falls, feints, music and confusion all collide in the pursuit of love. Twelfth Night is a playful, uplifting romp, and a celebration of joy after loss.

William Shakespeare wrote Twelfth Night around 1601, most likely as a commission for Queen Elizabeth's Twelfth Night festival celebrations. First performed in 1602 at the Middle Temple Hall in London's Inns of Court, it has been produced at countless theaters across the world, and adapted into films, musicals, and television series. Today, the classic play is consistently regarded as one of the Bard's best comedies.

Donald Carrier, Director of the CWRU/CPH MFA Acting Program says, "In the third year of the program, the ensemble has traditionally performed in a classical play which invites them to employ the technical, interpretive and imaginative skills that they continue to grow while training. In Twelfth Night, they will encounter adventure, romance, comedy and the drama that comes from loss and pain. I am pleased to welcome our guest director, Sam White, who brings a true passion and zeal for language and Shakespeare."

At the helm of this production, Director Sam White says, "Our Twelfth Night is a reminder that joy, a deeply rooted yearning for hope and love, is valid and possible. It is possible despite the challenges of our world, without discounting the incredible impact of loss and grief."

The play is set in the 1950s, and its vibrant vision is heavily inspired by White's recent trip to Guanacaste, Costa Rica. The production design draws on the country's lush, harmonious natural wonders, while echoes of colonialism's complicated impact on Costa Rican cultural identity can be found in Illyria's diverse traditions as well.

In March 2020, the CWRU/CPH MFA Class of 2022 was scheduled to make their debut in Will Eno's Middletown directed by Donald Carrier. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak, the production was cancelled; however, the ensemble was able to perform for a special "one-night-only" invited audience at their final dress rehearsal.

The students forged ahead through last year, performing in inventive and moving virtual productions The Last Days of Judas Iscariot in December 2020 and Electra/Orestes in April 2021, which streamed to rapt audiences.

Jerrold Scott, CWRU Katharine Bakeless Nason Professor of Theater/Chair and Artistic Director says, "The Class of 2022 has shown themselves to be very skilled with language and style, and Twelfth Night really challenges all of those abilities as an actor. It's a unique play, both in terms of tone and style, and Sam White's work with them will be a fitting challenge for this stage of their training."

CPH Artistic Director Laura Kepley says, "Please join me in celebrating the artistry, perseverance, and joyful resilience of the CWRU/CPH MFA Class of 2022. As they take the stage and you witness the show, we move together as a community on the road to recovery and renewal. My gratitude to Director Sam White, for leading this process with joy, care, and attention to wellness."

In this final year of their training, the students are scheduled to appear in several CPH 2021-2022 mainstage productions, as well as in industry showcases in Cleveland and New York to establish professional connections with agents and managers.