SUMMERLAND Concludes Clague Playhouse's 91st Season

In the final play of Clague Playhouse's 2018-2019 season, history meets mystery as the intriguing account of real-life spirit photographer, William H. Mumler, unfolds. Mumler, a popular photographer in the post-Civil War era (when the country was mourning the loss of over 620,000 Americans), built his reputation on his ability to capture images of departed loved ones in the pictures he took of the living who made their way to his studio.

Mumler is aided by his mysterious wife and business is thriving ... until they come under the scrutiny of Inspector Tooker who's determined to expose the couple as the charlatans he believes them to be. But when Tooker sees the photograph Mumler's taken of him, things get a bit more complicated for the inspector ... and a whole lot more interesting for the audience.

You'll want to get your tickets early for this haunting little play that brings history to life, adding its own theatrical twists and turns along the way.

"Summerland" was written by Arlitia Jones and is directed by Anne McEvoy. Our cast features Chuck Cover as William H. Mumler, Elaine Feagler as Mrs. Mumler and Dan Sekanic as Joseph Tooker.

The play opens Friday, May 3, and closes Sunday, May 26, with performances on Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 8:00 p.m. and Sunday at 2:00 p.m. Admission is $18 for adults, $17 for seniors (60+), and $10 for students (any age with a valid ID) and may be purchased by calling the Box Office at 440-331-0403 Wednesday through Saturday from 1-6 p.m. or visiting www.clagueplayhouse.org. Clague Playhouse is located at 1371 Clague Road in Westlake.

FREE STUDENT TICKET THURSDAYS: limited FREE Student Tickets (high school and college) are available by calling the Box Office at 440-331-0403 to reserve for any Clague Playhouse Thursday performance, and showing a Student ID at the time of ticket pickup. No online reservations can be taken for these free tickets. Free Student Ticket Thursdays are subject to availability and must be picked up by 7:30 pm the night of the performance or will be released!





