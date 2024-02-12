Review: AGATHA CHRISTIE'S MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS at Great Lakes Theater

Now on stage through March 3rd.

By: Feb. 12, 2024

POPULAR

Review: AT THE WAKE OF A DEAD DRAG QUEEN at Dobama Photo 1 Review: AT THE WAKE OF A DEAD DRAG QUEEN at Dobama
Review: THE BREAKFAST AT THE BOOKSTORE at KARAMU Photo 2 Review: THE BREAKFAST AT THE BOOKSTORE at KARAMU
BWW Q&A: Monica Torres of TU Ternura Molotov at LatinUs Black Box Theater Photo 3 BWW Q&A: Monica Torres of TU Ternura Molotov at LatinUs Black Box Theater
INTO THE WOODS, A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM & More Set for Great Lakes Theater 2024-25 Seaso Photo 4 INTO THE WOODS, A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM & More Set for Great Lakes Theater 2024-25 Season

Review: AGATHA CHRISTIE'S MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS at Great Lakes Theater

Dame Agatha Mary Clarissa Christie was an English writer known for her 66 detective novels and 14 short story collections, particularly those revolving around fictional detectives Hercule Poirot and Miss Marple. 

Known as “The Duchess of Death", the "Mistress of Mystery", and the "Queen of Crime,’” her popularity was based on her plots being possible and logical.  As a literary critic once wrote, "At the start of each novel, she shows us an apparently impossible situation and we go mad wondering ‘How can this be happening?'. Then, slowly, she reveals how the impossible is not only possible but the only thing that could have happened.”

Though she is best known for her novels, she also wrote the world's longest-running play, THE MOUSETRAP which has been performed continually in London since 1952.  An interesting bit of theater history is that Christie gave the rights, and therefore all of the royalties to THE MOUSETRAP, to her grandson Mathew Prichard as his 9th birthday present.

Because Dame Christie wrote plays, be aware that MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS, which is now on stage at Great Lakes Theater, don’t assume that she was the script’s author.  The playscript was adopted by Ken Ludwig, from the Christie book.

Ludwig is a well-known writer who specializes in farcical works.  His LEND ME A TENOR, MOON OVER BUFFALO, SHAKESPEARE IN HOLLYWOOD, THE GAMES AFOOT and A COMEDY OF TENORS have had local productions.  In fact, THE THREE MUSKETEERS is now on stage at Chagrin Valley Little Theatre.  His LEADING LADIES, received its world premiere at Houston’s Alley Theatre, in co-production with the Cleveland Play House.

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS is widely regarded as one of Agatha Christie’s greatest literary achievements.  First published in 1934, the play version had its world premiere in 2017.

“It's 1934.  Passengers aboard the opulent Orient Express awake to frightful news: Overnight, the American business mogul among them was stabbed to death behind locked doors. Thankfully, debonair detective Hercule Poirot is on the train and on the case. He promptly begins interviewing suspects, securing alibis and forming theories about the killer, who remains at large and could be closing in on the next victim. As the plot thickens and the travelers grow restless, Poirot presents scenarios about who murdered the mogul and why, taking the audience on a wildly glamorous crime-solving ride.”

It helps, in watching the play to know that the novel is a meditation on revenge and justice. In addition, Ludwig’s adaptation for the stage streamlines the plot, which was inspired by the famous kidnapping of the Lindbergh baby.  Be aware that the ending is unlike any that Christie ever wrote as two different conclusions can logically be induced.  Also, that the GLT production is directed by the theater’s Artistic Director, Charles Fee.

Fee, as the director makes a great difference in how the play is staged.  He loves farce.  There is no slammed door, double-entendre, pratfall, absurdity, ridiculous situation, reversal of expectations and mistaken identity, that the man does not like, and he feels obligated to use as many as possible in his staging. 

Given that Ludwig is a master at writing farce, and Fee is accomplished in staging them, the audience gets a delight filled “Christie” experience.

Fee is supported by a superb set of technicians.  Rick Martin’s opulent, art-deco revolving “moving” train set is ingenious.  His lighting design and Patrick John Kiernam’s sound design underscore the tension and action.  There is even a snow storm on stage.

The large cast, is headed by David Anthony Smith, and his marvelous mustache, as Hercule Poirot.  The actors all know how to perform the difficult task of performing farce.  Every one of them is believable as the perpetuator of the crime.   And, who knows, maybe they are!!!  Hmm…who did it…the conductor or the actress or the secretary or . . .?

Capsule judgment:  Agatha Christie’s MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS gets a wonderful staging at GLT.  It challenges the imagination, it delights, it makes for a special evening of theatre.  Yes, if you want a couple of hours out of the time we are all spending in this stressful world, this is an absolute GO SEE!

Agatha Christie’s MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS runs through March 3, 2024.  For tickets go to https://www.greatlakestheater.org  (216) 241-6000.

Next up:  March 22-April 7, 2024:  THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR.




RELATED STORIES - Cleveland

1
Photos: First Look at Great Lakes Theaters AGATHA CHRISTIES MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS Photo
Photos: First Look at Great Lakes Theater's AGATHA CHRISTIE'S MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS

Great Lakes Theater (GLT) has kicked off the second half of its 62nd season with the world-famous mystery Agatha Christie's Murder on the Orient Express. Check out production photos here!

2
Cleveland Public Theatres Play Development Series TEST FLIGHT to Return in March Photo
Cleveland Public Theatre's Play Development Series TEST FLIGHT to Return in March

Cleveland Public Theatre (CPT) has announced the return of its quintessential play development series, Test Flight, back with four up-and-coming Northeast Ohio playwrights. Learn more here!

3
DANCECleveland & National Center For Choreography-Akron Announce Collaboration Around Photo
DANCECleveland & National Center For Choreography-Akron Announce Collaboration Around Helène Simoneau Danse

DANCECleveland and the National Center for Choreography-Akron collaborate to support Hélène Simoneau Danse (HSD) in March. Free public events include a master class and work-in-progress showing, as well as a creative residency and guest classes for The University of Akron dance students.

4
New Drama SOMETHING CLEAN Comes To Dobama Next Month Photo
New Drama SOMETHING CLEAN Comes To Dobama Next Month

Dobama Theatre's 2023/24 mainstage season continues with the Regional Premiere of SOMETHING CLEAN this March. Performances run March 8-30, 2024. Learn more about the show here!

From This Author - Roy Berko

Roy Berko, a life-long Clevelander, holds degrees, through the doctorate from Kent State, University of Michigan and The Pennsylvania State University. Roy was an actor for many years, appearing in mo... (read more about this author)

Review: THE BREAKFAST AT THE BOOKSTORE at KARAMUReview: THE BREAKFAST AT THE BOOKSTORE at KARAMU
Review: AT THE WAKE OF A DEAD DRAG QUEEN at DobamaReview: AT THE WAKE OF A DEAD DRAG QUEEN at Dobama
BroadwayWorld Celveland's Roy Berko Shares His 2023 Critic's PicksBroadwayWorld Celveland's Roy Berko Shares His 2023 Critic's Picks
Review: MRS. DOUBTFIRE (TOURING COMPANY) at Key Bank Broadway Series (Connor Palace)Review: MRS. DOUBTFIRE (TOURING COMPANY) at Key Bank Broadway Series (Connor Palace)

Videos

Watch Hugh Jackman in the New DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Teaser Video
Watch Hugh Jackman in the New DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Teaser
Watch the First WICKED Movie Musical Teaser Video
Watch the First WICKED Movie Musical Teaser
Character Breakdown: BROOKLYN LAUNDRY Cast Unpacks Their Roles Video
Character Breakdown: BROOKLYN LAUNDRY Cast Unpacks Their Roles
View all Videos

Cleveland SHOWS
Tu Ternura Molotov in Cleveland Tu Ternura Molotov
LatinUs Theater Company (2/16-3/03)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS
Tú Ternura Molotov in Cleveland Tú Ternura Molotov
LatinUs Theater Company (2/16-3/03)Tracker PHOTOS
Steel Magnolias in Cleveland Steel Magnolias
Cassidy Theatre (4/12-4/28)
Beautiful, the Carole King Musical in Cleveland Beautiful, the Carole King Musical
Beck Center For the Arts (7/12-8/11)
Guys and Dolls in Cleveland Guys and Dolls
Cassidy Theatre (8/09-8/25)
CATS in Cleveland CATS
The Fine Arts Associatiaion (2/16-3/03)
COYO Winter Concert in Cleveland COYO Winter Concert
Severance Music Center (2/18-2/18)
The Princess Bride in Concert in Cleveland The Princess Bride in Concert
Severance Music Center (2/16-2/16)
SOMETHING CLEAN in Cleveland SOMETHING CLEAN
Dobama Theatre (3/08-3/30)
West Side Story in Cleveland West Side Story
Renaissance Theatre (3/02-3/10)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You