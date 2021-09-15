Playhouse Square Presents THE AFTERPARTY This Month

Audiences have become fast friends this summer with the boisterous band of British and Irish boys from THE CHOIR OF MAN. The first international touring production to return to the United States post pandemic, this uplifting pub concert style show has been a major hit here in Cleveland, so much so the run was extended three times.



While THE CHOIR OF MAN closes September 17, several members of the show have decided to stick around town for a few more nights and perform a limited run of a new show they have created exclusively for Cleveland audiences entitled "THE AFTERPARTY."



Tickets are $30 and available at playhousesquare.org or by calling 216-241-6000. The four-night engagement runs September 24, 25, 28 and 29.



The keg is tapped out, the lights go down, the doors to the pub are shut but the boys are keen for one last song, one last dance, one last drink to toast the friends they've made along the way. Are you ready for THE AFTERPARTY?

Starring Ali Higgins, Denis Grindel, Caleb Wilson, George Bray, Jack Hartigan, James Lee Hudson, Jordan Oliver, Miles Anthony Daley, Norton James, and Stephen Barry. This cast of world-class singers, tap dancers, poets, and instrumentalists will share their exceptional talents with Cleveland and give audiences an intimate look into their journey with the smash hit show and what it took to get it back on its feet post pandemic.



If you've seen THE CHOIR OF MAN you may have wondered what happens when the pub closes and these loveable lads head for home. THE AFTERPARTY answers just that. It's a rock 'n' roll - over, as the party continues long into the night with the boys sharing a new medley of music with everything from Billie Eilish to Bowie. Taking over the Outcalt Theatre for four unforgettable nights, this intimate night of song showcases the talents of these international performers like never before.