Playhouse On The Square Celebrates Its 45th Annual Original Art Auction

The pARTy is back! Playhouse on the Square's largest fundraiser, The 45th Annual Original Art Auction returns April 22, 2023.

With the support of Special Event Super Sponsor: Dorothy O. Kirsch; Event Sponsors: Independent Bank and Diane Vescovo and Mike McLaren; and Hospitality Sponsors: 1910 Frameworks, Iris Etc. Catering Services, and Vic and Beth Price, the event will take place in the organization's main building at 66 South Cooper Street Memphis, TN 38014. Doors will open at 5:30 PM. The live auction will begin at 6:30 PM.

Tickets are available through auction platform POTSArts23.givesmart.com or by texting POTSArt23 to 76278. Patrons will register on GiveSmart and purchase their tickets on the site. Through GiveSmart, patrons can view all art pieces featured.

Over 150 local and regional artists have donated their one-of-a-kind masterpieces to be bid on from the art novice to the seasoned collector. The art ranges from watercolors and acrylic paintings to beautifully carved wood sculptures, to ceramic vessels and jewelry. The 45th Original Art Auction is for everyone! "As the largest annual fundraiser for Playhouse on the Square, we encourage you to pARTy hard and BID HIGH!" says Auction chair, Whitney Jo. Proceeds from the auction go into the organization's operating expenses and help fund the theatre's annual productions and programs.

Admission is $50 per guest and available for purchase at POTSArts23.givesmart.com or by texting POTSArt23 to 76278. Complimentary beverages and hors d'oeuvres will be served in the Playhouse on the Square Grand Lobby. The VIP Lounge, serving premier beverages and food catered by Iris, Etc. Catering is available at the $100 VIP admission level. Attendees will also be treated with a special performance from the upcoming Playhouse on the Square production of Natasha, Pierre, & The Great Comet of 1812, opening Friday, April 28th.

Art is available for viewing prior to the auction at the theatre, 66 South Cooper Street and online via GiveSmart, starting April 1st.

Playhouse on the Square is the Mid South's regional professional live theatre company located in the heart of Memphis. With three stages, 14 annual productions, and education and outreach programs, there is something for everyone! From new plays to big musicals, from the edgier works to family friendly productions - You will Find Your Place at Playhouse on the Square!

For additional information, visit the website at www.playhouseonthesquare.org contact Playhouse on the Square Director of PR/Marketing, Robert Williams II at (901) 937-6479 or by email: robert@playhouseonthesquare.org.