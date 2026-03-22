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Photos: Great Lakes Theater's MACBETH

Performances are March 20 through April 4.

By: Mar. 22, 2026

Great Lakes Theater continues its 64th season with Shakespeare’s towering tragedy, Macbeth, running March 20 – April 4, 2026, in the Hanna Theatre at Playhouse Square — and the theater has released photos from the production.

GLT Producing Artistic Director, Sara Bruner, directs this gripping production of one of the Bard’s most electrifying stories. The intimate space of the Hanna Theatre will bring patrons dangerously close to this thrilling tale, where every whispered prophecy and haunting consequence occurs mere feet from the audience.

Check out the production photos here!

Photo credit: Roger Mastroianni

Photos: Great Lakes Theater's MACBETH Image
Kelsey Angel Baehrens, Jonathan Contreras, Ángela Utrera and Joe Wegner

Photos: Great Lakes Theater's MACBETH Image
David Anthony Smith, Avery Lamar Pope and Joe Wegner

Photos: Great Lakes Theater's MACBETH Image
Jeffrey C. Hawkins, Nick Steen, Kelsey Angel Baehrens and Ángela Utrera

Photos: Great Lakes Theater's MACBETH Image
Jeffrey C. Hawkins, Nick Steen, David Anthony Smith, Evan Stevens, Jessie Cope Miller and Avery Lamar Pope

Photos: Great Lakes Theater's MACBETH Image
Cassandra Bissell

Photos: Great Lakes Theater's MACBETH Image
Jeffrey C. Hawkins and Cassandra Bissell

Photos: Great Lakes Theater's MACBETH Image
Nick Steen and Marlowe Miller

Photos: Great Lakes Theater's MACBETH Image
Jeffrey C. Hawkins

Photos: Great Lakes Theater's MACBETH Image
Jeffrey C. Hawkins and Cassandra Bissell

Photos: Great Lakes Theater's MACBETH Image
Jonathan Contreras, Joe Wegner and Luke Brett

Photos: Great Lakes Theater's MACBETH Image
Joe Wegner, Jessie Cope Miller, Luke Brett, Jeffrey C. Hawkins and Cassandra Bissell

Photos: Great Lakes Theater's MACBETH Image
Avera Lamar Pope and Evan Stevens

Photos: Great Lakes Theater's MACBETH Image
Nick Steen

Photos: Great Lakes Theater's MACBETH Image
Jeffrey C. Hawkins, Jessie Cope Miller, Jonathan Contreras, Ángela Utrera, Cassandra Bissell and Luke Brett

Photos: Great Lakes Theater's MACBETH Image
Jeffrey C. Hawkins and Cassandra Bissell

Photos: Great Lakes Theater's MACBETH Image
Jeffrey C. Hawkins, Jessie Cope Miller, David Anthony Smith, Cassandra Bissell and Luke Brett

Photos: Great Lakes Theater's MACBETH Image
Jeffrey C. Hawkins and Cassandra Bissell

Photos: Great Lakes Theater's MACBETH Image
Kelsey Angel Baehrens, Jonathan Contreras* and Ángela Utrera

Photos: Great Lakes Theater's MACBETH Image
Jeffrey C. Hawkins, Kelsey Angel Baehrens, Jonathan Contreras* and Ángela Utrera

Photos: Great Lakes Theater's MACBETH Image
Kelsey Angel Baehrens, Jonathan Contreras* and Ángela Utrera

Photos: Great Lakes Theater's MACBETH Image
Evan Stevens, Avery Lamar Pope, Kelsey Angel Baehrens and Marlowe Miller

Photos: Great Lakes Theater's MACBETH Image
Cassandra Bissell

Photos: Great Lakes Theater's MACBETH Image
Cassandra Bissell

Photos: Great Lakes Theater's MACBETH Image
David Anthony Smith, Avery Lamar Pope, Luke Brett, Nick Steen, Evan Stevens, Joe Wegner and Jessie Cope Miller

Photos: Great Lakes Theater's MACBETH Image
Joe Wegner, Jeffrey C. Hawkins, Kelsey Angel Baehrens, Jonathan Contreras and Ángela Utrera

Photos: Great Lakes Theater's MACBETH Image
Kelsey Angel Baehrens, Jonathan Contreras, Ángela Utrera, Joe Wegner and Luke Brett




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