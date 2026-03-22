Photos: Great Lakes Theater's MACBETH
Performances are March 20 through April 4.
Great Lakes Theater continues its 64th season with Shakespeare’s towering tragedy, Macbeth, running March 20 – April 4, 2026, in the Hanna Theatre at Playhouse Square — and the theater has released photos from the production.
GLT Producing Artistic Director, Sara Bruner, directs this gripping production of one of the Bard’s most electrifying stories. The intimate space of the Hanna Theatre will bring patrons dangerously close to this thrilling tale, where every whispered prophecy and haunting consequence occurs mere feet from the audience.
Check out the production photos here!
Photo credit: Roger Mastroianni
Kelsey Angel Baehrens, Jonathan Contreras, Ángela Utrera and Joe Wegner
David Anthony Smith, Avery Lamar Pope and Joe Wegner
Jeffrey C. Hawkins, Nick Steen, Kelsey Angel Baehrens and Ángela Utrera
Jeffrey C. Hawkins, Nick Steen, David Anthony Smith, Evan Stevens, Jessie Cope Miller and Avery Lamar Pope
Jeffrey C. Hawkins and Cassandra Bissell
Nick Steen and Marlowe Miller
Jeffrey C. Hawkins and Cassandra Bissell
Jonathan Contreras, Joe Wegner and Luke Brett
Joe Wegner, Jessie Cope Miller, Luke Brett, Jeffrey C. Hawkins and Cassandra Bissell
Avera Lamar Pope and Evan Stevens
Jeffrey C. Hawkins, Jessie Cope Miller, Jonathan Contreras, Ángela Utrera, Cassandra Bissell and Luke Brett
Jeffrey C. Hawkins and Cassandra Bissell
Jeffrey C. Hawkins, Jessie Cope Miller, David Anthony Smith, Cassandra Bissell and Luke Brett
Jeffrey C. Hawkins and Cassandra Bissell
Kelsey Angel Baehrens, Jonathan Contreras* and Ángela Utrera
Jeffrey C. Hawkins, Kelsey Angel Baehrens, Jonathan Contreras* and Ángela Utrera
Kelsey Angel Baehrens, Jonathan Contreras* and Ángela Utrera
Evan Stevens, Avery Lamar Pope, Kelsey Angel Baehrens and Marlowe Miller
David Anthony Smith, Avery Lamar Pope, Luke Brett, Nick Steen, Evan Stevens, Joe Wegner and Jessie Cope Miller
Joe Wegner, Jeffrey C. Hawkins, Kelsey Angel Baehrens, Jonathan Contreras and Ángela Utrera
Kelsey Angel Baehrens, Jonathan Contreras, Ángela Utrera, Joe Wegner and Luke Brett
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