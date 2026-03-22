Photos: Great Lakes Theater's MACBETH

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Great Lakes Theater continues its 64th season with Shakespeare’s towering tragedy, Macbeth, running March 20 – April 4, 2026, in the Hanna Theatre at Playhouse Square — and the theater has released photos from the production.

GLT Producing Artistic Director, Sara Bruner, directs this gripping production of one of the Bard’s most electrifying stories. The intimate space of the Hanna Theatre will bring patrons dangerously close to this thrilling tale, where every whispered prophecy and haunting consequence occurs mere feet from the audience.

Check out the production photos here!

Photo credit: Roger Mastroianni