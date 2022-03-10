Photos: FINAL BLOW Opens At The Depot Cleveland

The Depot Cleveland recently hosted FINAL BLOW by Dana Aber for a five-performance weekend, delighting audiences who trekked through the wintery weather to enjoy a fresh piece of new theatre direct from New York. Dana Aber's latest one-person play, FINAL BLOW, continues Aber's style of style of pitting the solo protagonist against antagonists and situations which reveal darker aspects of the character itself.

In FINAL BLOW, The Bride scrambles for her footing, both emotional, from the stress of planning her upcoming wedding, and physical, as she does an invited dress rehearsal for the play she is presenting. Weaving the text of the play around personal asides to the audience, The Bride seeks understanding of and connection to parts if herself and her history lost when old friendships dissolved (or blew up). A sense of feeling adrift is palpable even when juxtaposed against the confident charm of the actor herself. Following the play's re-casting of the nature of The Big Bad Wolf, The Bride fumbles through and re-enacts the mess of of best-friend betrayals, both adolescent and adult, until she finally is left with the one where she must take the blame. FINAL BLOW is a witty and surprisingly tender deep-dive into the very nature of female friendships and the sometimes painful accountability owed to those we call friend.

The Depot is a unique performance venue and event space centrally located in the heart of Cleveland, Ohio. Proceeds from all events at The Depot Cleveland benefit the mission and vision of Spotlight Society, a 501(c)3 charitable organization which creates and promotes opportunities for young artists and performers in the Northern Ohio Community to participate in as many enriching, educational and empowering theatrical experiences as possible.