Photos: A CHRISTMAS CAROL at Great Lakes Theater

Great Lakes Theater is presenting its 36th production of Charles Dickens’ timeless tale, A Christmas Carol, running through December 22, 2024. The show has delighted approximately 850,000 people in its history, making it one of Northeast Ohio’s most-loved and best-attended holiday events. Check out the production photos below!

This year, audiences will meet a new Scrooge! Nick Steen*, who has portrayed Bob Cratchit for several seasons, is now being fitted for his top hat to take on the iconic role of the beloved curmudgeon. This marks an exciting transition for Nick, who brings years of experience with GLT to this new challenge. He succeeds the esteemed Lynn Robert Berg*, who brought Scrooge to life for seven unforgettable seasons from 2016 through last year. As Lynn embarks on new career ventures, we thank him for his lasting contribution to GLT’s holiday tradition.

Along with Steen, we share a remarkable cast of seasoned GLT performers, and those making their GLT debut that will bring this holiday favorite to life this season: Eileen Brady, Domonique Champion*, Aamar-Malik Culbreth, Madeline Curtis, Jodi Dominick*, Sutton Garver, Laci Grace Glasser, Jeffrey C. Hawkins*, Alex Fynn Kenney, Anthony Patrick Kenney, Morgan Lehman, Paige Lewis, Kyle MacDonald, Amber Hurst Martin*, Jessie Cope Miller*, Marlowe Miller, James Alexander Rankin*, Ada Shapiro, David Anthony Smith*, Fiona Thackaberry Stevens, M.A. Taylor*, Ángela Utrera*, Boe Wank*, Laura Welsh* and Joe Wegner*. *Member of Actors’ Equity

Since its debut in 1989, A Christmas Carol has remained a cherished tradition, honoring the original vision and talents of its creators while also benefiting from the expertise and dedication of new designers and production team members who have contributed over the years. These include Original Director/Adaptor Gerald Freedman; Scenic Designers John Ezell and Gene Emerson Friedman; Costume Designer James Scott; Lighting Designers Mary Jo Dondlinger and Jeff Herrmann; Sound Designers Stan Kozak and Tom Mardikes; Choreographer David Shimotakahara: Music Adaptor and Arranger Robert Waldman; Music Director Matthew Webb; Production Stage Manager Nicki Cathro* and Assistant Stage Manager Imani Sade*.

Freedman’s adaptation of A Christmas Carol is presented as a story within a story. The fictitious Cleaveland family gathers in its Victorian-era parlor on Christmas Eve to read Mr. Dickens’ book. As Mrs. Cleaveland reads the story to her family, her youngest child, Master William, re-imagines familiar faces as characters in the story: the Cleaveland’s crotchety manservant becomes Scrooge; Father becomes Bob Cratchit; Mother becomes Belle, and the Cleaveland children become the Cratchits, with Master William becoming the beloved Tiny Tim. In all, more than 60 Dickens characters are brought to life on stage.

Photo Credit: Roger Mastroianni

