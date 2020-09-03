Ohio Performing Organizations Face Struggles Amid the Ongoing Health Crisis

Opera Columbus, ProMusica and more are among the organizations dealing with limitations brought on by the pandemic.

Columbus Underground has reported on the ways in which various Ohio arts organizations are dealing with the financial and personal struggles that have been brought on due to the ongoing health crisis.

Read the full story HERE.

Opera Columbus was preparing for its annual gala, its biggest fundraiser of the year, when Ohio Govenor Mike DeWine announced the state's closure.

Peggy Kriha Dye, general director and CEO of Opera Columbus shared:

"It was financially jolting, as you can imagine,"

For ProMusica Chamber Orchestra violinist Eric Kline shared that watching his friends and colleagues struggle has been the most difficult:

"I don't know how they're doing it, because basically a lot of people who are performing in an orchestral setting, that's most of their income,"

ProMusica postponed its summer music series, and is currently deciding on how or when to move forward with February fundraising event, which represents 14% of their operating budge,

CEO Janet Chen shared:

"For musicians, every day of their life, they are working toward a performance, or a goal," Chen said. "To have that all halt and kind of completely gone for six months of their lives and not really knowing when things will pick up, it's soul-crushing for a musician."

At this time, outdoor entertainment venues are only allowed to have a maximum of 1,500 audience members, or 15% of the seated capacity, depending on which is less. Indoor facilities are allowed the lesser of 300 patrons or 15% of their capacity.

