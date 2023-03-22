Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

¡OBRAS EN EVOLUCIÓN 2023! Returns To Cleveland Public Theatre

Performances run March 30 – April 1, 2023.

Mar. 22, 2023  
Cleveland Public Theatre (CPT) has announced the return of Teatro Público de Cleveland's ¡OBRAS EN EVOLUCIÓN 2023! A FESTIVAL OF NEW PLAY READINGS, onstage March 30 - April 1, 2023, in CPT's James Levin Theatre. This also marks the 10th anniversary of Teatro Público de Cleveland.

Cleveland Public Theatre & Teatro Público de Cleveland presents a workshop series of new scripts and scenes written by local Latino artists. Experience work-in-progress plays as actors and directors make bold choices with scripts in hand!

Cleveland Public Theatre & Teatro Público de Cleveland presenta una serie de talleres de nuevos libretos y escenas escritas por artistas latinos locales. ¡Sienta la experiencia de obras de teatro en progreso mientras los actores y directores toman decisiones audaces con guiones en la mano!

A bilingual evening with plays in English and Spanish.

Una noche bilingüe con obras en inglés y en español.

About ¡OBRAS EN EVOLUCIÓN 2023! A FESTIVAL OF NEW PLAY READINGS

Be a part of future Teatro Público de Cleveland work! Teatro Público de Cleveland presents a workshop series of short plays and scenes written by local Latino artists. Audiences will get to be a part of the development of new exciting works representing five Northeast Ohio playwrights. Due to the experimental nature of the event, actors might be performing with scripts in hand. The quirkly plays in this year's line-up include mixed genres including comedy, horror, and SciFi, just to name a few.

Playwrights / Dramaturgos: Tania Benites, Ernesto Luna Camargo, Zane Flores, Obed Medina, and Selena Awesome Vicarío.

Every Friday is FREE BEV FRIDAY! Stay after the show, mingle with artists, and enjoy a beverage or two on us.

¡Todos los viernes son VIERNES DE BEBIDAS GRATIS! Quédese después del espectáculo, comparta con los artistas y disfrute de una bebida o dos, nosotros invitamos.

Buy online at www.cptonline.org or by phone (216) 631-2727 x501.

Compre en línea en www.cptonline.org o por teléfono al (216) 631-2727 x501




