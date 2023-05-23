Northeast Ohio High School Theater Programs Honored at Playhouse Square's Dazzle Awards Ceremony

Playhouse Square celebrated and honored the hard work, dedication and excellence in Northeast Ohio’s high school theater programs at the annual Dazzle Awards presented by Pat and John Chapman on Saturday, May 20. This regional program, which offers arts education opportunities throughout the school year, is affiliated with The Jimmy Awards®/The National High School Musical Theatre Awards® presented by The Broadway League Foundation.

Under the direction of Broadway director/choreographer Connor Gallagher, 200 students spent a week rehearsing before the awards showcase. On Saturday, they performed in fully choreographed opening and closing numbers; while schools nominated for Best Musical staged a song from their show, and the Best Actor and Actress nominees sang medleys together.

In addition to the performers on stage, the Dazzle Awards fosters the passion of students who participate in behind-the-scenes work. Students who were selected as Technical Apprentices and Musical Apprentices observed the creative process with the director/choreographer and music director, applied their skills with the stage management team or performed alongside professional musicians during the ceremony. The Dazzle Awards Student Reporters worked the “PNC Red Carpet” before the show, as well as backstage at the Dazzle Awards social station, interviewing and photographing their classmates.

Dazzle Awards were presented to outstanding musical theater productions and students in 13 categories, including the “Spirit of the Dazzle Awards” category. This award goes to the student who most embodies camaraderie, passion and an infectiously positive attitude throughout rehearsal week as identified by the Dazzle Awards creative team.

The 2023 Dazzle Awards recipients are:

Best Student Orchestra

Hudson High School, The Addams Family

Hudson also won this category in 2022.

Best Technical Execution

Rocky River High School, Bright Star School Edition

Rocky River also won this category in 2022.

Best Scenic Design

Bay Village High School, Disney’s Newsies

Best Costume Design

Hudson High School, The Addams Family

Best Choreography Execution

Magnificat High School, Chicago: Teen Edition

Magnificat also won this category in 2017 and 2022.

Best Ensemble/Chorus

Magnificat High School, Chicago: Teen Edition

Magnificat also won this category in 2017 and 2022.



The Spirit of the Dazzle Awards

Cidney Little, Mayfield High School



Best Supporting Actor

Graham Wilde, Mayfield High School (‘Younger Brother’ in Ragtime School Edition)

Best Supporting Actress

Nora Stipanovich, Magnificat High School (‘Hunyak/Juror One’ in Chicago: Teen Edition)



Best Actor

Savon Harris, Mayfield High School (‘Coalhouse Walker Jr.’ in Ragtime School Edition)



Best Actress

Calista Zajac, Magnificat High School (‘Roxie Hart’ in Chicago: Teen Edition)

Best Musical (Tier 1 – Budget less than $13,000)

Rocky River High School, Bright Star School Edition

Rocky River has won this category in each year it has been awarded. (This category was not awarded in 2020 or 2021 due to COVID-19.)



Best Musical (Tier 2 – Budget $13,000 or more)

Mayfield High School, Ragtime School Edition

The winners of the Best Musical categories, Rocky River and Mayfield High Schools, each received a $1000 award for use toward their next high school musical productions.

As recipients of the Best Actor and Actress Awards, Savon Harris (junior) and Calista Zajac (senior) will represent Northeast Ohio at The Jimmy Awards on June 26. Playhouse Square presented Savon and Calista each with checks for $1500. Travel to The Jimmy Awards is made possible by a gift from The Weisenberg Family Broadway National High School Musical Theatre Awards Fund.



Public and private high schools located in Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Lorain, Medina, Portage and Summit Counties were invited to apply for participation in the Dazzle Awards. Information and applications for the 2024 Dazzle Awards will be available at playhousesquare.org/dazzleawards in late summer.