New Director Of Development Announced At Beck Center For The Arts

Beck Center for the Arts has announced the addition of Kristen Levy to the senior management team.

Sep. 29, 2022  

Last month Kristen Levy joined the director-level team. Kristen, who holds a Bachelor's degree from Case Western Reserve University, and a Master of Public Administration, Non-profit Administration from Cleveland State University, has worked as a Development Manager most recently for Assembly for the Arts. Her career experience includes an extensive list of development positions in Northeast Ohio non-profit organizations like Cleveland Institute of Art, and in the greater Los Angeles, California area, American Film Institute, and Center Theatre Group.

Kristen stated, "I am beyond excited to work with the excellent artists and administrators at the Beck Center for the Arts. I look forward to contributing to the organization as it continues to positively impact the lives of thousands of people in the region through the power of the arts."

Beck Center for the Arts located at 17801 Detroit Avenue in Lakewood, just ten minutes west of downtown Cleveland. For more information visit beckcenter.org.

Beck Center for the Arts is proud to be a part of Northeast Ohio's professional theater landscape, operating under a letter of agreement with Actors' Equity Association. We are a Small Professional Theater (SPT) based on the number of seats, number of our performances, and the maximum weekly hours of work we provide to actors. We produce every show on our stages, by choosing the play, casting and rehearsing it, building the sets, props, and costumes, directing and performing the live music, and designing lights and sound. We proudly utilize regional resources and talent.

Programming at Beck Center for the Arts is made possible through the generous support of the Ohio Arts Council. Beck Center gratefully acknowledges the generous funding provided by the citizens of Cuyahoga County through Cuyahoga Arts and Culture.

Beck Center for the Arts is a not-for-profit 501(c)3 organization that offers professional theater productions on two stages, arts education programming in dance, music, theater, visual arts, early childhood, and creative arts therapies for individuals with disabilities, free gallery exhibits year-round, and outreach education programming.

