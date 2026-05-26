National Center for Choreography-Akron to Host Free Nonprofit Reimagining Event

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As part of its 10th anniversary programming and capstone Creative Administration Research (CAR) Summit Convening, the National Center for Choreography-Akron (NCCAkron) presents a free event with national artists and thought leaders commenting on and reimagining the nonprofit model. Reimagining the Nonprofit will take place at the historic Goodyear Theater on Sunday, June 21, 3:30-5pm, with perspectives from across dance, music, software technology, philanthropy, law, and public service.

Stemming from NCCAkron's CAR approach where artists and leaders are encouraged to ask different questions instead of seeking the same answers, the community is invited to experience and hear from speakers including: Bonnie Brooks (Falls Church, VA), Alejandra Duque Cifuentes (Lacey, WA), Adam Fong (San Francisco, CA), Hope Mohr (San Francisco, CA), Matthew Radick of Monkeypod (Seattle, WA), DeMarcus Akeem Suggs (Memphis, TN) and Kate Wallich (Los Angeles, CA). Bios are below.

This open-to-the-public event is part of NCCAkron's 2026 Creative Administration Research (CAR) Summit Convening; the event will be documented and later shared publicly through NCCMedia.

Reimagining the Nonprofit will take place on Sunday, June 21, 3:30-5pm at Goodyear Theater. FREE with RSVP: https://www.nccakron.org/event-details/reimagining-the-nonprofit

The result of $1.75 million of support from the Mellon Foundation over six years, the CAR program challenges artists and arts leaders to think beyond "best practices." Based on the premise that there isn't just one way of making art so there shouldn't be only one way of doing the business of art, the program launched in 2020 and has cultivated a think tank of 26 artist teams across 19 states. The book Artists on Creative Administration: A Workbook from the National Center for Choreography also emerged from the CAR program, edited by Tonya Lockyer and published by the University of Akron Press (2024). For the 2026 Summit, NCCAkron brings together 80+ CAR alumni, choreographers, arts administrators, and thought leaders to gather, to celebrate, to physicalize their administrative thinking and dreaming, and to create new shared reference experiences to inform future work.

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