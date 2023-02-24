NOISES OFF Brings The Comedy At Beck Center

Beck Center for the Arts has announced Noises Off, one of the absolute funniest "play within a play" plays ever written and performed in the modern era.

Written by Michael Frayn, this piece was conceived when the British playwright was watching a performance from the wings. He said, "It was funnier from behind than in front, and I thought that one day I must write a farce from behind." This play was meta before meta was meta.

Beck Center for the Arts' Artistic Director, and director of this production, Scott Spence says of directing this production, "I could not be more excited to set sail on my fourth production of Noises Off in the past 30 years. Often called the funniest comedy in western theatre in the past 200 years, I know firsthand the joy of working with performers who thrive on the tightrope, high above the crowd. The communion shared between actors and audience in Noises Off is something truly to behold as we all feast together on the crumbling remains of a touring production that disintegrates before our eyes. One could predict that there won't be a dry seat in the house as the curtain gratefully descends."

Running in the Senney Theater in Lakewood from March 24 to April 16, 2023, with additional Thursday evening performances March 30, April 6 and 13, at 7:30 pm, ticket prices range from $38 (adults), $34 (for seniors 65 and older) and $17 for students with valid ID, and $12 for children between five and 12 years of age. A $3 service fee per single ticket will be applied at time of purchase. Curtain times are 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 2:30 p.m. Sundays. Preview performances are 7:30 p.m. the Thursday before opening night, with general-admission seating for just $10. Smart Seats are available for each performance at just $10 per person. For more information on Noises Off please visit beckcenter.org.

This production is presented through special arrangement with Concord Theatrical.

All performances are at theaters inside Beck Center for the Arts located at 17801 Detroit Avenue in Lakewood, just ten minutes west of downtown Cleveland. Free onsite parking is available. For more information visit beckcenter.org.

