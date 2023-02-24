Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

NOISES OFF Brings The Comedy At Beck Center

Written by Michael Frayn, this piece was conceived when the British playwright was watching a performance from the wings.

Feb. 24, 2023  

Beck Center for the Arts has announced Noises Off, one of the absolute funniest "play within a play" plays ever written and performed in the modern era.

Written by Michael Frayn, this piece was conceived when the British playwright was watching a performance from the wings. He said, "It was funnier from behind than in front, and I thought that one day I must write a farce from behind." This play was meta before meta was meta.

Beck Center for the Arts' Artistic Director, and director of this production, Scott Spence says of directing this production, "I could not be more excited to set sail on my fourth production of Noises Off in the past 30 years. Often called the funniest comedy in western theatre in the past 200 years, I know firsthand the joy of working with performers who thrive on the tightrope, high above the crowd. The communion shared between actors and audience in Noises Off is something truly to behold as we all feast together on the crumbling remains of a touring production that disintegrates before our eyes. One could predict that there won't be a dry seat in the house as the curtain gratefully descends."

Running in the Senney Theater in Lakewood from March 24 to April 16, 2023, with additional Thursday evening performances March 30, April 6 and 13, at 7:30 pm, ticket prices range from $38 (adults), $34 (for seniors 65 and older) and $17 for students with valid ID, and $12 for children between five and 12 years of age. A $3 service fee per single ticket will be applied at time of purchase. Curtain times are 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 2:30 p.m. Sundays. Preview performances are 7:30 p.m. the Thursday before opening night, with general-admission seating for just $10. Smart Seats are available for each performance at just $10 per person. For more information on Noises Off please visit beckcenter.org.

This production is presented through special arrangement with Concord Theatrical.

All performances are at theaters inside Beck Center for the Arts located at 17801 Detroit Avenue in Lakewood, just ten minutes west of downtown Cleveland. Free onsite parking is available. For more information visit beckcenter.org.

Beck Center for the Arts is proud to be a part of Northeast Ohio's professional theater landscape, operating under a letter of agreement with Actors' Equity Association. We are a Small Professional Theater (SPT) based on the number of seats, number of our performances, and the maximum weekly hours of work we provide to actors. We produce every show on our stages, by choosing the play, casting and rehearsing it, building the sets, props, and costumes, directing and performing the live music, and designing lights and sound. We proudly utilize regional resources and talent.


Beck Center for the Arts also offers arts education for all ages, all skill levels, and all abilities with classes and lessons in music, dance, visual arts, and theater, as well as creative arts therapies. Financial assistance is offered for qualified applicants so that these programs can be enjoyed by all.

Programming at Beck Center for the Arts is made possible through the generous support of the Ohio Arts Council. Beck Center gratefully acknowledges the generous funding provided by the citizens of Cuyahoga County through Cuyahoga Arts and Culture.

Beck Center for the Arts is a not-for-profit 501(c)3 organization that offers professional theater productions on two stages, arts education programming in dance, music, theater, visual arts, early childhood, and creative arts therapies for individuals with disabilities, free gallery exhibits year-round, and outreach education programming.




What did our critic think of THE RIVER at Ensemble? In the late 1950's through the 1980s The Theatre of the Absurd theatrical movement was the intellectual rage. Based on the concept of Existentialism which asks, 'what happens when human existence lacks meaning or purpose and communication breaks down.' The structure of the plays often centered on the finishing point,, being the same as the starting point with the ultimate conclusion being silence.
What did our critic think of SENSE AND SENSIBILITY at Great Lakes Theater?
​​​​​​​Beck Center for the Arts has announced the addition of Melinda Placko to the Education management team.
The Lincoln Center Theater's critically acclaimed production of Lerner & Loewe's MY FAIR LADY is coming to Akron for a limited two-performance engagement at E.J. Thomas Performing Arts Hall on the University of Akron campus March 14-15 as part of the Broadway in Akron series.

February 23, 2023

For their 16th annual collaboration, Playhouse Square and Baldwin Wallace University join as one to present an original and innovative production, Bare. Performances will be held Friday, March 31st , through Sunday, April 2nd.
February 16, 2023

​​​​​​​Beck Center for the Arts has announced the addition of Melinda Placko to the Education management team.
February 15, 2023

The Lincoln Center Theater's critically acclaimed production of Lerner & Loewe's MY FAIR LADY is coming to Akron for a limited two-performance engagement at E.J. Thomas Performing Arts Hall on the University of Akron campus March 14-15 as part of the Broadway in Akron series.
February 14, 2023

Beck Center for the Arts has announced a perfect zombie comedy for all ages, William Shakespeare's Land of the Dead. As one of the oldest continuously-running Youth Theater programs in the nation, this 74th season includes a fabulously fun story to chase away winter blues.
February 13, 2023

Tickets for the Cleveland stop of first North American tour of Moulin Rouge! The Musical will go on sale on Tuesday, February 14. Moulin Rouge! The Musical will run Wednesday, June 7 – Sunday, July 2 as part of the 2022-23 KeyBank Broadway Series at Playhouse Square.
