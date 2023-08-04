Mary Bridget Davies Stars in JOSEPH... at Beck Center

Beck Center for the Arts presents Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat. Running December 1– December 30, 2023, in the Senney Theater, this musical is guaranteed to bring the whole family together to enjoy all genres of music and a brilliantly colorful production.

This beloved musical features lyrics by Tim Rice and music inspired by Andrew Lloyd Webber. Joseph and the Amazing Dreamcoat Musical Director, Larry Goodpaster, alongside Director Scott Spence will create a hit for all ages on the Senney stage. Lauren Tidmore delivers eye-catching choreography. This compelling family-friendly musical is irresistibly entertaining. Patrons will go on the journey of the trials and triumphs of Joseph, the favorite son of father Jacob, and Israel. If only his brothers agreed!

Beck Center is thrilled to bring aboard Mary Bridget Davies as The Narrator. A Cleveland native, this professional singer and actress wowed audiences at Cleveland Play House and around the country in Love, Janis. She then won the lead role in Broadway's A Night With Janis Joplin for which she received a 2014 Tony Award nomination for “Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical.” Audiences are in for a treat when this hometown girl brings her talents to Beck Center. Starting September 1, 2023, fans can purchase her new album, Freedom of My Mind. Click here to pre-order this album.

Artistic Director, and director of this musical production, Scott Spence stated, “Mary Bridget and I have been talking for several years about a Beck Center homecoming and a project to work on together, and finally the stars have aligned! We're looking forward to rocking this production of Joseph and bringing Mary Bridget's immense talents to the Senney Theater Stage this December!”

Running December 1– December 30, 2023, in the Senney Theater, with additional dates of Saturday, December 2 at 2:30 pm matinee, Saturday December 9 at 2:30 pm and 7:30 pm, curtain, same for Saturday December 16, 2023. Saturday December 23 and 30, 2023 are at 2:30 pm only. Additional weekday performances include Thursday December 14, 21, and 28 at 7:30 pm. Ticket prices range from $38 (adults), $34 (for seniors 65 and older) $17 for students with valid ID, and $12 for children between five and 12 years of age. A $3 service fee per single ticket will be applied at time of purchase. Adults and seniors save $5 off theater tickets when they use promo code DREAMS before Nov 27, 2023.Curtain times are 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 2:30 p.m. Sundays. Preview performance is 7:30 p.m. the Thursday before opening night, with general-admission seating for just $10. Smart Seats are available for each performance at just $10 per person. Recommended for ALL ages (5 years old and older). For more information on Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, please visit beckcenter.org.