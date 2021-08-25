MRS. MANNERLY Opens Clague Playhouse's 94th Season

Clague Playhouse opens their 94th season with the comedy, Mrs. Mannerly by Jeffrey Hatcher.

The play is directed by Ron Newell and featured in the cast are Rose A Leininger and Jarrod Vullo. Inspired by hilarious memories of a childhood etiquette class, playwright Jeffrey Hatcher conjures up the world of a ten-year-old studying manners. This unique comic tale reveals truths about the face we present and the real selves that lie inside.

The play runs Friday, September 10 through Sunday, October 3, 2021 on Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 8pm, Sunday at 2pm. Admission is $18 for adults, $17 for seniors (60+), and $10 for students (any age with a valid ID) and may be purchased by calling the Box Office at 440-331-0403 Wednesday through Saturday from 1-6 p.m. or visiting www.clagueplayhouse.org. Clague Playhouse is located at 1371 Clague Road in Westlake. FREE STUDENT TICKET THURSDAYS: A limited number of Student (high school and college) tickets are FREE on Thursdays.

These tickets are available by calling the Box Office at 440-331-0403 and making a reservation for any Thursday night performances (except for Failure: A Love Story), and showing a Student ID at the time of ticket pickup. Free tickets may not be reserved online. Free Student Ticket Thursdays are subject to availability and tickets must be picked up by 7:30 pm the night of the performance or they will be released.

Productions are subject to change due to COVID-19 restrictions. Please rest assured that every possible action and precaution will be taken to ensure that staff, performers, and audience members will be as safe as possible. Seating may be limited to observe current State of Ohio and CDC guidelines.