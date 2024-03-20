Leadership Ohio Appoints 2024 Class, Including CMA's Curator Of Exhibitions, Christy Davis

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Leadership Ohio, the state's only leadership development program that connects diverse leaders from across Ohio to promote positive change, has announced the class of 2024. After receiving a record 147 nominations and through a competitive selection process, 35 individuals have been appointed as 2024 Leadership Ohio Fellows.

Over the next eight months, these leaders will explore critical questions, engage in challenging social discourse, and identify opportunities that impact Ohioans and the communities in which they live and work.

“I am incredibly excited about the transformational impact this program will have on our participants, catalyzing positive change throughout Ohio," said Shon Christy, president of the Leadership Ohio board of trustees. "The cultivation of leadership is not just a necessity, it's a responsibility. We've spent months reviewing applications and conducting interviews to get us to this point."

The Class of 2024 comes from a variety of sectors, including Energy, Transportation, Education, Economic Development, Arts, and more. These fellows live in different corners of the state and represent a spectrum of ideological and political viewpoints - 43% identify on the Conservative spectrum, and 57% on the Liberal spectrum. This variety of viewpoints is a cornerstone of the program as Ohio steers towards a thriving future for people of all ages and beliefs.

Fellows will engage in a series of intensive sessions that cover topics such as agriculture, manufacturing, the Great Lakes, human trafficking, opioid addiction, fair chance hiring, economic development, and civil discourse. Most importantly, they will build impactful relationships with other leaders from around the state with goals for lasting change throughout their careers.

“We're excited to welcome these distinguished change makers who are on the leading edge of solutions for a future-driven Ohio,” said Lisa Duty, Ph.D., executive director of Leadership Ohio. “I look forward to the ways they will inspire lasting, positive change throughout our state.”

Once fellows graduate they are inducted into the Leadership Ohio alumni network comprised of accomplished, diverse, talented Ohioans who are making a difference in their communities. Nominations for the class of 2025 open in October 2024.



Christy Davis, Canton Museum of Art's Curator of Exhibitions, Joins 2024 Class

“I'm looking forward to representing the Canton Museum of Art (CMA) and the rich arts and culture in Ohio as a Class of 2024 Fellow," said Christy Davis, Curator of Exhibitions. “I'm excited for the opportunity to connect and engage with some of the great people and communities in our state, learn what challenges and opportunities exist and how we can best make a difference.”



Davis is a dynamic leader in the arts and culture sector. She has served as CMA's curator of exhibitions since 2019. Prior to that, Davis was the registrar at the Pro Football Hall of Fame, where she honed her skills in collections management, media relations, and exhibition coordination. She holds a bachelor's in both psychology and art therapy, along with a minor in art history, from Capital University, where she also earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Studio Art. She earned her master's in arts administration from The University of Akron.



Davis is a passionate advocate for inclusive and dynamic storytelling within the arts, dedicated to creating exhibitions that resonate with diverse audiences and spark meaningful conversations. She strives to ensure that all people see themselves represented in the galleries, fostering a sense of belonging and connection.



In addition to her work at CMA, Davis is deeply involved in the cultural landscape of Ohio. As the Immediate Past President of the Ohio Local History Alliance (OLHA) and a member of the America-250 Ohio Commission, she is committed to promoting and preserving the state's vibrant history and heritage.



“We are proud to have Christy representing the Museum, the arts, Canton, and Stark County,” said Max R. Barton II, Director and CEO of CMA. “Christy's diverse expertise, education, and commitment to strengthening and sustaining community are all reflected in her work each day, both inside and outside the Museum. She will add much to the Leadership Ohio 2024 Class discussions, outcomes, and impacts for our state."