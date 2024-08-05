LUDLOW FAIR and THE MADNESS OF LADY BRIGHT Come to Cesear's Forum

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Cesear’s Forum will present Lanford Wilson’s LUDLOW FAIR & THE MADNESS OF LADY BRIGHT, two one-act plays in a limited September/October engagement at Kennedy’s Down Under, Playhouse Square.

Both plays reference individual self worth, relationships (both real and imagined), loneliness and degrees of functioning sanity. The former concerns two young women at the beginning of discovery and the latter a reflection of a flamboyant personality looking back. Written and set in the sixties, the plays offer a relevant edge with humorous, poignant insight; quirky relatable and revelatory characters.

LUDLOW FAIR & THE MADNESS OF LADY BRIGHT, two one-act plays by Pulitzer Prize winning playwright Lanford Wilson: September 27th through October 26th, Friday and Saturday at 8pm. Two Sunday Matinees at 3 pm on October 6th and 13th, Kennedy's Down Under, Playhouse Square, 1501 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio. Call 216-241-6000 or visit www.playhousesquare.org. Ticket price is: $28.00 for adults, $15.00 for students.

