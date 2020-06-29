Karamu House Will Stream FREEDOM ON JUNETEENTH

The country's oldest African American producing theatre-debuted Freedom on Juneteenth, an original theatrical production and artistic response to the recent murders of Black Americans through music, dance and spoken word, on Juneteenth 2020. It will be rebroadcast on Monday, June 29 at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST and Sunday, July 5 at 3 p.m. EST/12 p.m. PST.

This one-hour production streams on social media, including Facebook and YouTube, and select streaming platforms, including Vimeo, Roku and Fire TV. Immediately following the theatrical program, Freedom on Juneteenth continues with a 30-minute panel discussionwith community leaders on the recent developments of the #BlackLivesMatter movement (and the police brutality and murders of African Americans).

Freedom on Juneteenth is designed to celebrate, educate, and activate communities and is presented through the generous support of KeyBank, and through the generosity of Karamu House's donors and supporters.

Learn more at http://www.karamuhouse.org/events/freedom-on-juneteenth.

